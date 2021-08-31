Live Updates as Packers Cut Roster to 53 Players

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers must trim their 80-man roster to 53 players by 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Not surprisingly with the rise of seventh-round draft pick Kylin Hill, but a source said the Packers have released running back Dexter Williams. A sixth-round pick in 2019, he had a disappointing first two seasons but turned in a strong preseason.

The first of the day, as reported by The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman: cornerback Stephen Denmark. The 6-foot-2 1/2 cornerback, who was drafted in the seventh round by the Chicago Bears in 2019, was signed by the Packers on Wednesday. While he played well in 33 snaps at Buffalo on Saturday, the practice squad might not be in the cards, a source said.

Another one of the new cornerbacks, Rojesterman Farris, was released as well, according to a source.

While some dreams will come true for players on the roster bubble, it’s a gut-wrenching day for the players whose hard work and sacrifice wasn’t good enough. It’s also a tough day for the coaches, who’ve made relationships with those players.

“It’s always hard this time of year to walk away from players you’ve seen give so much to you,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said last week.

The good news is this isn’t necessarily the end. The team can begin signing its 16-player practice squad at 3 p.m. Wednesday. Many of those players will get their opportunity to play in games throughout the season.

Some of the big questions, at least from an outside perspective: Is All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari healthy enough to stick on the 53-man roster? Will the team carry an extra outside linebacker because of Za’Darius Smith’s back injury? Will Kurt Benkert make it as the third quarterback? Will the team carry six receivers, and who will that sixth be? And how many members of an impressive nine-man draft class will make the roster?

“Obviously, it’s really early,” Gutekunst said last week, “but I’m excited about what they’ve been able to do in their short time here. I think as much as what they’ve done on the field and the production they’ve showed, kind of how they fit into our culture with their work ethic and being a good teammate, those kinds of things, that’s really been positive with pretty much all of the guys. And I think also just how we viewed them coming out of the evaluation process and then once you get them here, are they the same guys you thought they’d be? And they have been. So, we’re excited about that class. We think they’re going to help our football team this year.”

Follow along all day for updates.

Gutekunst will wrap up the day at 3:30 p.m.