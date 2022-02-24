Packers Restructure Jones’ Contract

The Green Bay Packers have restructured the contracts of Kenny Clark and Aaron Jones on their path to getting beneath the salary cap.

The revamped deal reduced Green Bay’s cap overage by $3.85 million, ESPN.com’s Field Yates reported on Thursday. It did so by reducing Jones’ base salary to the league minimum, turning a $3.75 million roster bonus into signing bonus and adding two void years to the end of the contract to help with the 2022 accounting.

Jones’ cap charges were $8.95 million in 2022, $19.25 million in 2023 and $15.25 million in 2024. Now, his cap charges are $5.901 million in 2022, $20.013 million in 2023, $16.013 million in 2024 and $1.526 million in 2025, the first of those void years.

When Jones re-signed on the eve of free agency last offseason, his four-year deal really was only a two-year deal. As part of his massive 2023 cap charge was a $7 million roster bonus due at the start of the league-year. If the Packers were to release Jones before paying that roster bonus, they’d save $10.46 million against the cap but absorb $9.55 million of dead money, according to OverTheCap.com.

Jones' cap charge for 2023 would be the highest in the league for a running back by about $2.3 million and the biggest in NFL history. (Dallas' Ezekiel Elliott is slated to have a cap charge of $18.2 million in 2022, according to OverTheCap.com.)

The Packers also created a big chunk of cap change with a restructuring of Kenny Clark’s contract on Wednesday. That restructure means Clark currently has the third-highest cap charge among interior defenders in 2023 and the second-highest in 2024.

“We touched Kenny’s contract and there will be many more that we touch along the way,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said on Wednesday. “I think again a lot of it will be as we go and what we need when we need it but, obviously, Kenny being an anchor and a pillar of our defense, that was kind of an easy one to start out with.”

The Packers remain about $40 million over the cap, according to OverTheCap, a figure that does not include a potential franchise tag for Davante Adams.

They must be beneath the cap by the start of the league-year on March 16.