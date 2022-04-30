Packers Select OL Sean Rhyan With Third-Round Pick

Sean Rhyan started at left tackle for UCLA but might wind up at guard for the Green Bay Packers.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers closed Day 2 of the NFL Draft by selecting UCLA offensive lineman Sean Rhyan.

A three-year starting left tackle for the Bruins, shorter arms might move him to guard. Either way, his athleticism and versatility fit the typical Packers mold. His 33.5-inch vertical was tops among the Combine linemen and historically elite.

Green Bay entered the draft with a couple holes on the offensive line. Former Pro Bowl guard Elgton Jenkins, who played well at left tackle last season, is coming off a torn ACL. Guard/center Lucas Patrick signed with Chicago in free agency.

If Jenkins isn’t ready for Week 1, the Packers would line up with David Bakhtiari, Jon Runyan, Josh Myers, Royce Newman and Yosh Nijman. But the depth would be scant until Jenkins is back, with former sixth-round picks Cole Van Lanen and Jake Hanson having zero meaningful NFL snaps on their resumes.

The Packers started Friday by trading both of their second-round picks to move up to No. 34 to select North Dakota State receiver Christian Watson. Watson has a great skill-set but faces great challenges in going from an FCS powerhouse to the NFL.

Here’s more about Rhyan.

Measureables: 6-4 5/8, 321 pounds. 32 3/8 arms. 5.25 40, 4.60 shuttle, 21 bench.

Analytical stats: Ryan started all 31 career games at left tackle. He was a Freshman All-American in 2019 and first-team all-conference in 2021. His PFF numbers are incredible. In 2019, he allowed one sack and 37 pressures. In 2021, he allowed one sack and 13 total pressures. According to Sports Info Solutions, backs averaged 3.0 yards before contact on runs to his gap and bounced the run past his gap 21 percent of the time, the latter figure ranking No. 1 among the draft-worthy tackles.

Personal touch: Rhyan was late to the game. He was too busy surfing, playing violin and competing in judo, baseball and rugby – the latter of which he was good enough to be considered for the U.S. Olympic rugby program. Five games into his high school career, he collected his first major offer.

“He grew up on the beach, obviously because it was cheap and it was fun,” his father, Steve, told 247 Sports. “He grew up boogie boarding and he graduated to a surfboard around five or six.” Added Rhyan: “We used to go Hawaii a lot so I would go and skim board and run on the beach. I think that helped with my balance.”

In an interview with Rivals, Rhyan recalled the start of his football career in the eighth grade at Capistrano Valley Christian Schools: “I was right tackle and started. First play of my football career I got pancaked by a D-end. I was like, ‘Oh, man, that’s not going to happen again.’ The next play I kind of hit him and I was like, ‘That was somewhat fun.’ So … I like hitting people on the line. That was fun. But I also enjoy tackling people, because that’s also fun. It attracted me in that way.”

Steve Rhyan was a professional motocross racer and his grandfather was a professional boxer. “(All the sports) kind of intertwine,” Rhyan told The Orange County Register. “Shot put helps with my kick slide, kind of helps my legs be powerful. The surfing (helps) with balance. The rugby (helps) with tackling and running correctly. … Just playing around got me ready to pursue whatever I want.”

NFL Draft Bible Scouting Report: Athletic tackle who is explosive in his sets to match rushers to the apex while not allowing his process to be sped up and maintaining great knee bend. Rhyan runs speed rushes around the pocket while continuing to land strikes. He combats defenders that lock out with his snatch trap technique. His balance helps him replace his hands through reps. Rhyan possesses excellent core strength that allows him to anchor and stall power rushers from unfavorable positions. In the run game, he twists and seals opponents on the perimeter further displaying his strength. He finishes off-balance defenders with his strike and drives smaller opponents.

The Packers are scheduled to make six draft picks on Saturday, the final day of the draft. They’ll have two shots in the fourth round, one in the fifth round and three more in the seventh.