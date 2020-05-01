Packers Sign Eagles Playoff Hero Hester

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers made their second budget-friendly addition to their defensive line in the past 10 days with the signing of Treyvon Hester on Friday.

Hester (6-2, 304), a fourth-year player out of Toledo, was selected by the Oakland Raiders in the seventh round (No. 244 overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft. He has appeared in 41 games with two starts during his career and has registered 40 tackles (19 solo), two sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

Hester played for the Raiders in 2017 (14 games, one start), Philadelphia Eagles in 2018 (12 games, one start) and Washington Redskins in 2019 (15 games). A restricted free agent, he was not tendered by the Redskins after logging 132 snaps, eight tackles and one tackle for loss.

His claim to fame came in the 2018 playoffs with the Eagles, when he tipped Cody Parkey’s potential game-winning field-goal attempt, with the infamous double-doink kick preserving the Eagles’ 16-15 win over the Chicago Bears.

“It’s definitely self-fulfilling. Basically Philadelphia proved me right,” Hester said. “They allowed me to show everybody what I can do. It’s definitely a big confidence booster. It’s something you can put on the back of your shoulder and keep moving.”

On April 21, Green Bay added defensive tackle Gerald Willis off waivers from the Dolphins. Willis was an All-American at the University of Miami in 2018 but went undrafted in 2019 due to off-the-field issues that sidetracked his college career. Willis and Hester join the returning group of Kenny Clark, Dean Lowry, Tyler Lancaster, Montravius Adams and Kingsley Keke.

With nine draft picks and 15 undrafted additions – a list that includes defensive lineman Willington Previlon – the Packers have a full, 90-man roster.

Hester will wear No. 93 for the Packers.

