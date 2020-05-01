PackerCentral
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Packers Sign Eagles Playoff Hero Hester

Bill Huber

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers made their second budget-friendly addition to their defensive line in the past 10 days with the signing of Treyvon Hester on Friday.

Hester (6-2, 304), a fourth-year player out of Toledo, was selected by the Oakland Raiders in the seventh round (No. 244 overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft. He has appeared in 41 games with two starts during his career and has registered 40 tackles (19 solo), two sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

Hester played for the Raiders in 2017 (14 games, one start), Philadelphia Eagles in 2018 (12 games, one start) and Washington Redskins in 2019 (15 games). A restricted free agent, he was not tendered by the Redskins after logging 132 snaps, eight tackles and one tackle for loss.

His claim to fame came in the 2018 playoffs with the Eagles, when he tipped Cody Parkey’s potential game-winning field-goal attempt, with the infamous double-doink kick preserving the Eagles’ 16-15 win over the Chicago Bears.

“It’s definitely self-fulfilling. Basically Philadelphia proved me right,” Hester said. “They allowed me to show everybody what I can do. It’s definitely a big confidence booster. It’s something you can put on the back of your shoulder and keep moving.”

On April 21, Green Bay added defensive tackle Gerald Willis off waivers from the Dolphins. Willis was an All-American at the University of Miami in 2018 but went undrafted in 2019 due to off-the-field issues that sidetracked his college career. Willis and Hester join the returning group of Kenny Clark, Dean Lowry, Tyler Lancaster, Montravius Adams and Kingsley Keke.

With nine draft picks and 15 undrafted additions – a list that includes defensive lineman Willington Previlon – the Packers have a full, 90-man roster.

Hester will wear No. 93 for the Packers.

Video: Rodgers or Favre?

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Green Bay Packers NFL Draft Live Blog for Days 2 and 3

After an impossible-to-predict first two days of the NFL Draft, the Packers are scheduled to have six picks on Saturday.

Bill Huber

by

SI Draft Tracker

Runyan Among Three Drafted from Philly High School Powerhouse

D'Andre Swift (Lions), John Reid (Texans) and Jon Runyan (Packers) went to high school together at Saint Joseph’s Prep in Philadelphia.

Bill Huber

Love Led Nation in INTs; Here’s Why to Not Worry

Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy weighs in on the stat that defines Packers first-round pick Jordan Love.

Bill Huber

By One Metric, Packers’ Draft Wasn’t So Bad

Sports Info Solutions used SIS’s Total Points metric to weigh all 32 teams’ draft classes.

Bill Huber

Could the Rodgers Era Be Down to Two Seasons?

If it's the Packers' desire, making the transition before the 2022 season not only works best for judging Love but moving on from Rodgers’ contract.

Bill Huber

by

think1sttalk2nd

Favre: Rodgers-Packers Relationship Could End in Divorce

Aaron Rodgers has “every right to be disappointed” about the decision to select Jordan Love, Brett Favre said on Wednesday.

Bill Huber

Scout: Love Will Keep Packers ‘Competitive for 20 Years’

Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy said raved about the Packers' first-round pick, Utah State's Jordan Love.

Bill Huber

Could Packers Fall All the Way to .500?

Here are the latest projected win totals and Super Bowl odds following the NFL Draft.

Bill Huber

Green Bay Packers NFL Draft Live Blog

Follow the action with Packer Central's blog throughout the three-day NFL Draft.

Bill Huber

by

think1sttalk2nd

Gutekunst Details Reason He Picked Love

Brian Gutekunst goes into his blockbuster decision in an interview with SI.com's Albert Breer.

Bill Huber