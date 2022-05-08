Packers Sign Seventh-Round Pick Rasheed Walker

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have signed offensive tackle Rasheed Walker, a seventh-round offensive tackle from Penn State.

With that, the Packers have signed all four of their seventh-rounders and eight of their 11 draft picks overall.

The terms of NFL draft picks are set in stone, meaning Walker inked a four-year deal worth about $3.74 million. It includes an $80,873 signing bonus and a Year 1 cap number of $725,218.

With size (6-5 5/8, 313 pounds and 33 5/8-inch arms), athleticism and experience (32 starts at left tackle in three seasons), Walker looked like a potential Day 2 selection. Instead, he lasted until pick No. 249.

Pro Football Focus has data on 74 draft-eligible tackles who played 50 percent of the pass-protecting snaps. In its pass-blocking efficiency metric, which combines sacks, hits and hurries per pass-protecting snap, Walker ranked 56th. PFF charged him with four sacks; Sports Info Solutions charged him with three sacks. He was flagged twice for holding.

Walker had a predraft visit with the Packers.

“Green Bay was probably one of my favorite places to visit, just how they run things around here and just the facilities, different resources they have here,” Walker said on Friday. “So, I felt like I knew Green Bay was going to take me — it just felt so right.”

Walker didn’t practice on Friday but did get some work on Saturday.

Of Green Bay’s 11 draft picks, only second-round receiver Christian Watson, fourth-round receiver Romeo Doubs and fourth-round offensive tackle Zach Tom are unsigned.

Coach Matt LaFleur put the team through a shorter workout on Saturday.

“Especially in some of those positions where we were a little thin, only having two running backs and then we had a couple tight ends go down, just from a player-load standpoint, some of these guys’ numbers were pretty high,” LaFleur said. “So, we’re going to cut it back quite a bit today. We had a couple guys come away with a few strains and you never want that to happen.

“For a lot of these guys, they’ve been making the rounds, they’ve been traveling to a lot of different teams, and it’s hard for them to get that consistent work. And so, it almost feels like you’re going from 0 to 100 without much of a buildup. So, I think we’ve got to be really mindful of that today and just what we’re asking these guys to do because the last thing we want is anybody to come out of this thing injured.”

The rookie camp concluded on Saturday. Now, they’ll get a couple weeks to catch their breath before diving into four weeks of practices. Voluntary organized team activities will be held the weeks of May 23 through May 26 and May 31 through June 3. After that, it’s the mandatory minicamp June 7 through June 9. OTAs wrap up the following week.