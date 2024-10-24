Packers-Jaguars Injury Report: Devonte Wyatt Returns
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt practiced on Wednesday for the first time since suffering a sprained ankle during the fourth quarter of the Week 4 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.
The injury kept Wyatt out for the last three games.
After practice, Wyatt said he was “feeling pretty well.”
He added: “I’m happy. I’m blessed. Blessed to be back.”
Asked about his availability for Sunday’s game at the Jacksonville Jaguars, Wyatt replied:
“I should be able to go Sunday. Yes, sir.”
Whether Wyatt actually plays is another matter. Frequently, a Packers player who is sidelined for multiple weeks will practice for one week to get him ramped up to play the following week. The “following” week’s game for the Packers is a huge NFC North home game against the Detroit Lions.
Even while playing in only four games, Wyatt is No. 1 on the team with three sacks, tied with Eric Wilson for No. 1 with six tackles for losses and second to only Rashan Gary with five quarterback hits.
His hot start to the season, stemming from his fit in Jeff Hafley’s defense, left him frustrated on the sideline.
“I feel like I started off good, but I just got to come back, keep that momentum going, really,” Wyatt said.
Three starters did not practice: left guard Elgton Jenkins (glute), center Josh Myers (wrist) and middle linebacker Quay Walker (concussion). Jenkins typically doesn’t practice on Wednesdays. He and Myers played all 58 snaps last week against Houston.
Among the group of players who were limited was cornerback/kick returner Keisean Nixon (hamstring).
The Packers might not need him on kickoff returns this week. Only 15.2 percent of Cam Little’s kickoffs have been returned, the seventh-lowest rate in the league.
Of note, receiver Dontayvion Wicks, who was questionable last week with a shoulder injury but played against Houston, is not even on the injury report.
The Jaguars opened the 21-day practice windows for linebacker Foye Oluokun (foot) and safety Andrew Wingard (knee).
Oluokun finished fourth in the NFL with 173 tackles last year after leading the league with 184 in 2022. Wingard has the team’s only interception.
“They can practice now with the team and not on the side with the trainer,” Jaguars coach Doug Pederson told reporters in Jacksonville. “So, we'll see each day how they do, how they get back out there and do more football movement. If it looks good, great. If not, we go another week and see next week.”
Packers Wednesday Injury Report
Did not participate: CB Corey Ballentine (ankle), LG Elgton Jenkins (glute), C Josh Myers (wrist), LB Quay Walker (concussion).
Limited: CB Jaire Alexander (groin), DT Kenny Clark (toe), CB Keisean Nixon (hamstring), WR Jayden Reed (ankle), WR Christian Watson (ankle), DT Devonte Wyatt (ankle).
Full: DT Colby Wooden (knee).
Jaguars Wednesday Injury Report
Did not participate: LT Cam Robinson (concussion).
Limited: DE Arik Armstead (shoulder), WR Gabe Davis (knee), TE Evan Engram (hamstring), RB Travis Etienne (hamstring), LB Foye Oluokun (foot; designated to return from IR), DT Esezi Otomewo (calf), S Andrew Wingard (knee; designated to return from IR).
More Green Bay Packers News
Packers have long snapper again | Packers-Jaguars means Xavier McKinney, Darnell Savage | John FitzPatrick’s big chance | What channel for Packers-Jaguars | Packers-Jaguars matchups | On SI NFL Power Rankings | Consensus NFL Power Rankings | Latest playoff standings | Jeff Hafley brought the heat on C.J. Stroud | The unsung hero from Sunday | Three Overreactions from Packers-Texans | Josh Jacobs out of the record book