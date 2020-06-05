PackerCentral
Packers Sign Sixth-Round OL Runyan

Bill Huber

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have signed former Michigan standout Jon Runyan, the first of three offensive linemen selected by the team in the sixth round in April.

Runyan's agent, Ken Sarnoff, announced the signing on Twitter.

In two seasons, Runyan started 26 games at left tackle. He was first-team all-Big Ten following both seasons. He probably projects to guard in the NFL, though an AFC scout told Packer Central last week that he could see Runyan developing into a starting right tackle.

Under the NFL’s rookie slotting system, Runyan’s contract is for four years and approximately $3.47 million.

The son of longtime NFL offensive tackle Jon Runyan Sr., the younger Runyan’s big break came in 2018. After redshirting as a true freshman in 2015, he started just one game in 2016 and 2017. In 2018, Ed Warinner was hired as Michigan’s offensive line coach. Warinner certainly knew the Runyan family genetics but there were no comparisons and no unfair expectations. That’s because Warinner’s son, Edward Warinner Jr., is a linebacker for the Wolverines.

“I think everybody likes to make their own mark,” Warinner said recently. “I don’t think every time you get introduced you want to be, ‘Oh, this is Jon Runyan’s son. This is Jon Runyan’s son.’ I didn’t do that. I know that. My son’s name is Ed Warinner. My son plays linebacker at Michigan. My son doesn’t want to be introduced as, ‘That’s Coach Warinner’s kid. That’s Coach Warinner’s kid. That’s Coach Warinner’s kid.’ He wants to be Ed Warinner, the linebacker at Michigan. He doesn’t want to be Coach Warinner’s kid because it sounds like you’re getting charity or you’re there because of your dad. So, I never did that to (Runyan) because I was well aware of how it worked with a son that carries the same name as me and plays on the same (team).”

He allowed only two sacks as a senior and thrived in Michigan’s zone-based offensive scheme. For good measure, he flashed excellent athleticism at the Scouting Combine.

“No doubt whatsoever,” Warinner said of Runyan’s NFL success. “He has the physical skills, he has the mental makeup, he has the work ethic, he has the toughness. So, barring some kind of catastrophic injury, I see him being a guy that will be in the league for quite a while. His versatility is going to help him, too, and competitiveness. These teams, they did their homework. They know those things about him. I think they got a class guy that has a lot of versatility. He loves the fact he was drafted by Green Bay. He’s really excited about being picked by the Packers. I think it’ll be a good marriage.”

Runyan is the fourth of the nine draft picks to sign. Outside linebacker Jonathan Garvin, the last of the team’s draft picks, was the first to sign. Safety Vernon Scott, the second-to-last of the team’s picks, was the second to sign. Guard Simon Stepaniak, the last of the sixth-round picks, was the third to sign.

