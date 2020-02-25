Packers Thrilled to Re-Sign Crosby

INDIANAPOLIS – Before departing for the Scouting Combine and focusing on the 2020 draft class, Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst turned his attention to a member of the 2007 draft class.

On Saturday, the Packers re-signed free-agent kicker Mason Crosby to a three-year contract.

“I thought we were close on Friday; we were just a little closer than I even thought,” Gutekunst, referencing a midday conversation with reporters on Friday, said on Tuesday at the Indiana Convention Center. “Really happy to have him back. Obviously, he’s been a 14-year pro now. Holds all his records. I think by the time he’s done with us – at least in our lifetime – it’ll be pretty hard for anybody to catch that. So, he’s a leader in our locker room. Just a really positive impact on our football team. So glad to have him back.

The deal is worth $12.9 million, including a first-year payday of $6 million in terms of signing bonus and salary.

The reasons for signing Crosby were obvious. He had the best season of his career from an accuracy standpoint, his 22-of-24 on field goals equating to 91.7 percent – his first season of 90-plus percent in his 13-year career. In fact, since his infamous five-miss game at Detroit in Week 5 of the 2018 season, Crosby has missed a total of five kicks in his last 29 games: 41-of-45 on field goals and 72-of-73 on extra points. Including one missed extra point this year, Crosby missed a total of three kicks while making game-winners in both games against Detroit. That resume would have made him arguably the top kicker on the free-agent market.

“I’ve been so fortunate to have a few contracts here,” Crosby said at the end of the season. “I’ve never hit free agency. We’ll see if that happens again. I’m optimistic that we’ll at least have the conversations and, hopefully, try to get something done.”

History and track record outweighed age (he’ll turn 36 on Sept. 3) and money (his $4.3 million average trails only the $5.0 million for Baltimore's Justin Tucker and the $4.75 million for San Francisco's Robbie Gould).

Moreover, he’s got priceless experience in cold-weather games. While good kickers can be found on a budget, there are no guarantees. Look no further than Minnesota. The Vikings drafted Daniel Carlson in the fifth round in 2018 and traded a fifth-round pick for Kaare Vedvik in 2019. Neither played for the Vikings this season. Chicago’s troubles have been well-documented. Tennessee’s menagerie of kickers combined to make an unthinkable 44.4 percent.

“He’s been through everything,” coach Matt LaFleur said on Tuesday. “There’s nothing he hasn’t seen. He came up big for us last season, and we expect the same in the future.”