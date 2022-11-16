Packers-Titans Tickets are Cheapest on NFL Week 11 Schedule

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Good news, Packers fans.

The Green Bay Packers improved the outlook of their season by beating the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. Even with an injection of optimism, tickets for Thursday night’s game between the Packers and Tennessee Titans at Lambeau Field are the least expensive on this week’s schedule.

According to data gathered by SI Tickets, the average ticket for the game is $239.75. That’s $10 less than the Chicago Bears’ home game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

There are a few factors, including Green Bay’s 4-6 record, the Titans’ lack of a national following and a kickoff temperature of 29. Most of all, it’s Thursday night and most fans will have to get up and go to work on Friday.

Some key price points for the game have held steady at SI Tickets.

Last week, standing-room-only tickets started at $58, tickets for Section 108 (corner of the end zone by the Packers’ tunnel) cost as little as $126 and seats in Section 120 (midfield behind the Packers’ bench) were available for $157.

As of Wednesday morning at SI Tickets, standing-room tickets started at merely $46. Section 108 is basically unchanged at $129. And there are tickets available in Section 120 for $175.

With the Packers (4-6) having already lost as many games as the last two years combined, ticket prices for playoff reservations have fallen considerably. To reserve your spot for the Super Bowl would have cost $869 at the start of the season. After the losing streak reached five games with an embarrassing defeat at Detroit that had fallen to $132.67.

However, prices rebounded some after last week’s upset victory over Dallas. In fact, they’re up about 33 percent. Last week, lower-level end-zone tickets were $71 for the divisional round, $117 for the conference championship and $125 for the Super Bowl. Now, those prices are $95, $162 and $199, respectively.

