Packers-Vikings Injury Report: Minnesota Without Its Two Backs

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Minnesota Vikings were without their star running back and his backup as they began their on-the-field preparations for Monday night’s showdown against the Green Bay Packers.

Dalvin Cook, who is seventh in the league in rushing, is listed with a chest injury rather than the shoulder injury that was reported when he got knocked out of last week’s game against the Chargers. Alexander Mattison (ankle), who was inactive last week, also did not practice. ESPN.com reported on Thursday morning that Cook is not expected to play.

Video: Minnesota's top players on offense

Green Bay listed eight players on its initial injury report, though three of those (right tackle Bryan Bulaga, tight end Marcedes Lewis and cornerback Tramon Williams) were for rest. Inside linebacker Blake Martinez, who briefly exited last week’s victory over Chicago after taking a cleat to the sternum, was limited with hand and calf injuries.

Safety Raven Greene, who suffered an ankle injury in the Week 2 victory against Minnesota and was placed on injured reserve the following day, returned to practice on Thursday. Teams are allowed to bring back two players from injured reserve; Green Bay has used only one of those designations, on tight end Jace Sternberger.

Greene started the season as a de facto starter as the team’s dime linebacker. He played 55 snaps in the Week 1 upset of Chicago before going down against Minnesota. The Packers struggled without Greene until veteran Ibraheim Campbell settled in following his return in Week 10 against Carolina. He’s played 86 snaps the past three games, which were three of the Packers’ better defensive performances of the season.

Also returning to practice was undrafted rookie outside linebacker Greg Roberts. The 23-year-old from Baylor had core-muscle surgery in the spring and has spent the entire season on the physically unable to perform list.

PACKERS INJURY REPORT

Did not participate: OT Alex Light (illness).

Limited: RT Bryan Bulaga (veteran rest), TE Jimmy Graham (wrist/groin), TE Marcedes Lewis (veteran rest), DT Dean Lowry (ankle), ILB Blake Martinez (hand/calf), CB Tramon Williams (veteran rest).

Full: CB Kevin King (shoulder).

VIKINGS INJURY REPORT

Did not participate: RB Dalvin Cook (chest), RB Alexander Mattison (ankle).

Full: DT Linval Joseph (knee), S Jayron Kearse (toe), CB Xavier Rhodes (ankle), DT Shamar Stephen (ankle).