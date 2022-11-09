Packers vs. Cowboys: How to Watch, Stream, Listen, Bet

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys are two teams headed in opposite directions. Green Bay is 3-6 after losing for the fifth consecutive week against Detroit. Dallas is 6-2 and coming off its bye.

With the season going nowhere fast, the first note in the Packers’ weekly Dope Sheet preview mentions the return of Mike McCarthy, who coached the team from 2006 through 2018.

“I just think like anything, obviously, we’re only coming up on the halfway point in the season, so there’s ebbs and flows to the game, to a season,” McCarthy, in his third season with the Cowboys, said in a conference call of the Packers’ struggles. “So, that’s why you just continue to work on getting better and so forth. Injuries are always a part of this game and they’re a challenge, and they’re a huge challenge to try to overcome and try to work out.”

Here’s this week’s viewing information along with betting information, history and more.

How to Watch: Packers vs. Cowboys

TV: Fox. For the second consecutive week, it will be the Fox “A team” of Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (commentary) and Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi (sidelines). The game will be aired to most of the nation. Check out the viewing map at 506 Sports to see if the game will air where you live.

Radio: Packers Radio Network (Wayne Larrivee and Larry McCarren; click here for affiliates) and Sirius (Channel 82 or 227 and on the SXM app).

Pregame Vitals

Time and date: 3:25 p.m. Sunday.

Location: Lambeau Field in Green Bay.

Records: Packers, 3-6; Cowboys, 6-2.

History: In a series that dates to 1960, the Packers lead 20-17 (16-13 regular season; 4-4 playoffs). They are 11-5 at home. The Packers won the last three matchups – all in Dallas – including 34-24 in 2019. Aaron Jones ran for 107 yards and four touchdowns and added seven receptions for 75 yards.

The Packers scored at least 34 points in each of the last three games to become the first team to do that against the Cowboys since the Eagles in 2001 and 2002.

Dallas won the last game played at Lambeau, 30-16 in 2016. Dak Prescott threw three touchdown passes and Ezekiel Elliott rushed for 157 yards. That started a span of five losses in six games for the Packers. They followed that by running the table.

Coaches: Packers – Matt LaFleur (fourth season, 42-15). Cowboys – Mike McCarthy (16th season, 149-94-2. He went 125-77-2 with the Packers from 2006 through 2018).

Referee: Brad Allen is in his ninth season as a referee. For the sixth consecutive season, the home team has had the higher winning percentage in his games. His crew calls 1.23 more penalties for 0.52 more yards that the league average, according to Pro Football Reference. The previous five seasons, his crew called fewer penalties than the average.

Packers-Cowboys Betting Guide

The Cowboys are 3.5-point favorites at SI Sportsbook. The over/under is 43 points. Those numbers were 4.5 and 42.5 early Wednesday morning. The Packers are 5-point underdogs at FanDuel Sportsbook. The early money is on the Cowboys, with 82 percent of the money and 80 percent of the bets.

At SI Sportsbook, Green Bay is +8000 to win the Super Bowl. It was +5000 last week. After beating Tampa Bay in Week 3, the Packers were +1000. In the NFC Championship market, they were +350 after that Tampa Bay game. Now, they’re +4000 with the ninth-shortest odds. Once one of the Super Bowl favorites, Green Bay is -600 to not even make the playoffs at FanDuel; it was -205 before the Detroit game. After winning 13 games each of the past three years, their win total is down to 6.5.

At FanDuel, Rodgers is +23000 to win a third consecutive MVP. He was +1000 to open the season. Even Russell Wilson (+15000) has shorter odds.

