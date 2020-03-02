Ready for Mocking: Post-Combine Mock Drafts

The Scouting Combine wrapped up on Sunday so the latest mock drafts have the so-called Underwear Olympics at the forefront.

Bill Huber, SI/Packer Central

Using the Draft Network’s Mock Draft Machine, I did my fifth seven-round mock draft. For the third time, I quickly grabbed Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray. The All-American turned in a sizzling 4.52 in the 40-yard dash. With sideline-to-sideline speed, maturity and experience in the spread-the-field Big 12, Murray checks all the boxes. Because he checks the boxes, my guess is he will be off the board.

RELATED: Source says this is No. 1 target at linebacker

Matt Schneidman, The Athletic

Going with the assumption that Bryan Bulaga won’t be back at right tackle, Schneidman tapped into a deep class of tackles by grabbing USC’s Austin Jackson. As Schneidman put it, “The next two, three, however many years Aaron Rodgers has left should be about preserving him for the remainder of his career.” His seven-round mock didn’t include a receiver but he did land underrated Florida Atlantic tight end Harrison Bryant in the third round.

Matt Miller, Bleacher Report

In Miller’s three-round mock, Murray went No. 19 to the Raiders and Patrick Queen went No. 23 to the Patriots. Moreover, the top six offensive tackles are gone within the first 25 picks. So, Miller went with Arizona State receiver Brandon Aiyuk at No. 30. Wrote Miller: “The Packers have talent in Davante Adams and Allen Lazard but nothing like the juice Aiyuk brings after the catch.”

CBS Sports went with Aiyuk, too.

Michael Renner, Pro Football Focus

With Murray still on the board, Renner went with Baylor receiver Denzel Mims. Mims aced the scouting season with a superb Senior Bowl and dominant Scouting Combine. Wrote Renner: “That explosion and catch radius is something the Packers are sorely lacking.”

Trevor Sikkema, the Draft Network

With Murray gone at No. 19 and Queen at No. 20 and five of the top six offensive tackles off the board – only Jackson made it to No. 30 – Sikkema went with Mims. “Denzel Mims’ week reminded me a lot of Chris Godwin’s. Godwin was already seen as a good prospect coming into the combine, but he put up athletic numbers that raised his ceiling even higher.” He added an offensive tackle in the second round and a tight end in the third.

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News

With the linebackers off the board but Jackson and Josh Jones available on the offensive line, Iyer bolstered the defensive line with TCU defensive tackle Ross Blacklock.

Brad Kelly, Pro Football Network

Kelly went off the beaten path for Green Bay, even with Murray on the board.