PackerCentral
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Ready for Mocking: Post-Combine Mock Drafts

Bill Huber

The Scouting Combine wrapped up on Sunday so the latest mock drafts have the so-called Underwear Olympics at the forefront.

Bill Huber, SI/Packer Central

Using the Draft Network’s Mock Draft Machine, I did my fifth seven-round mock draft. For the third time, I quickly grabbed Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray. The All-American turned in a sizzling 4.52 in the 40-yard dash. With sideline-to-sideline speed, maturity and experience in the spread-the-field Big 12, Murray checks all the boxes. Because he checks the boxes, my guess is he will be off the board.

RELATED: Source says this is No. 1 target at linebacker

Matt Schneidman, The Athletic

Going with the assumption that Bryan Bulaga won’t be back at right tackle, Schneidman tapped into a deep class of tackles by grabbing USC’s Austin Jackson. As Schneidman put it, “The next two, three, however many years Aaron Rodgers has left should be about preserving him for the remainder of his career.” His seven-round mock didn’t include a receiver but he did land underrated Florida Atlantic tight end Harrison Bryant in the third round.

Matt Miller, Bleacher Report

In Miller’s three-round mock, Murray went No. 19 to the Raiders and Patrick Queen went No. 23 to the Patriots. Moreover, the top six offensive tackles are gone within the first 25 picks. So, Miller went with Arizona State receiver Brandon Aiyuk at No. 30. Wrote Miller: “The Packers have talent in Davante Adams and Allen Lazard but nothing like the juice Aiyuk brings after the catch.”

CBS Sports went with Aiyuk, too.

Michael Renner, Pro Football Focus

With Murray still on the board, Renner went with Baylor receiver Denzel Mims. Mims aced the scouting season with a superb Senior Bowl and dominant Scouting Combine. Wrote Renner: “That explosion and catch radius is something the Packers are sorely lacking.”

Trevor Sikkema, the Draft Network

With Murray gone at No. 19 and Queen at No. 20 and five of the top six offensive tackles off the board – only Jackson made it to No. 30 – Sikkema went with Mims. “Denzel Mims’ week reminded me a lot of Chris Godwin’s. Godwin was already seen as a good prospect coming into the combine, but he put up athletic numbers that raised his ceiling even higher.” He added an offensive tackle in the second round and a tight end in the third.

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News

With the linebackers off the board but Jackson and Josh Jones available on the offensive line, Iyer bolstered the defensive line with TCU defensive tackle Ross Blacklock.

Brad Kelly, Pro Football Network

Kelly went off the beaten path for Green Bay, even with Murray on the board.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Packers Prioritize Littleton at Linebacker

Among linebackers, Littleton ranks second interceptions, first in passes defensed and sixth in tackles the past two seasons.

Bill Huber

by

Bill Huber

Packers Mock Draft 5.0: Murray in the First and Three Receivers

Our post-Scouting Combine mock draft takes care of numerous holes with the Packers' 10 picks.

Bill Huber

Packers Need Speed at LB; This Draft Class Delivers

Kenneth Murray and Patrick Queen were two of eight off-the-ball linebackers faster than 4.60 in the 40 at the Scouting Combine.

Bill Huber

Could Free Agency Bring a Wisconsin Homecoming?

Joe Schobert has 380 tackles, seven forced fumbles and six interceptions the past three seasons.

Bill Huber

by

Bill Huber

Let Us Introduce You to 325 NFL Draft Prospects

In an annual tradition, we introduce you to the top NFL Draft prospects both on and off the field.

Bill Huber

by

Bill Huber

Surgery for Top Linebacker Prospect

Appalachian State’s Akeem Davis-Gaither played through a stress fracture to post the best stats of his career.

Bill Huber

Report: Packers Will Host Browns for Joint Practices

“It’s good to change the scenery a little bit and go against a different scheme,” coach Matt LaFleur said this week.

Bill Huber

Mission Accomplished for Taylor in 40

Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor is the fastest running back at the Scouting Combine.

Bill Huber

Packers Need a Tackle; It Probably Won’t Be Wirfs

Iowa’s Tristan Wirfs had a prodigious Friday at the Scouting Combine.

Bill Huber

Pursuit of Hooper Would Come at High Price

According to ESPN.com, the Green Bay Packers are expected to pursue free-agent tight end Austin Hooper.

Bill Huber