Publisher Mock Draft: By, George (Karlaftis), Packers Get Their Pick(ens)

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Armed with two first-round picks, the Green Bay Packers face their most important NFL Draft in years.

Actually, according to general manager Brian Gutekunst, it only seems that way.

“Every draft is so important to your football team,” he said on Monday, a few days ahead of Thursday’s first round. “It is the lifeblood of how we build our football team. The amount of resources and energy that we put into this is reflective of that. I don’t know if it’s any different than any other year but it’s significantly important for us as we move forward. It always has been that way here. But I’m excited about the team we’ve got coming back. Having the guys in the building these last couple days, just the energy and seeing some of the faces, you start getting excited about our team and what we’ve got coming in front of us.”

The Packers have two picks in the first and second rounds, thanks to the trade of All-Pro receiver Davante Adams, one pick in the third round and two more in the fourth. That gives them seven selections in the first four rounds of a deep draft. The Adams trade created an enormous vacancy in the lineup, right tackle Billy Turner was released, and there is no depth whatsoever at outside linebacker or safety. Looking ahead, Green Bay’s top two tight ends and starting safeties will be free agents at the end of the season.

So, who will the Packers select with the 22nd and 28th selections of the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft? Here is our SI.com/Fan Nation team publishers mock draft.