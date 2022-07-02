Ranking the Roster: Nos. 61-64 – Draft Picks on Bubble

Jersey No. 44; 6-1, 241; fourth season; TCU

The Packers’ need to be much, much better on special teams. Special teams have been the lot in Summers’ professional life for his three seasons.

So, does that mean Summers has a spot on the roster secured? Or, because the special teams need an almost total gutting, will Summers’ time be up when general manager Brian Gutekunst picks his 53-man roster?

Summers led the Packers with 12 tackles on special teams in 2020. He had only five last season, when the arrival of De’Vondre Campbell meant the coverage-impaired Summers didn’t have to be used on defense.

With Campbell, first-round pick Quay Walker and returning starter Krys Barnes, three spots at inside linebacker appear to be locked up. Summers, Isaiah McDuffie, Ray Wilborn and undrafted rookies Ellis Brooks and Caliph Brice will battle for the final spot or two. It was interesting to see Wilborn running ahead of McDuffie and Summers during the offseason practices.

Summers won’t duck from the challenge.

“My whole history, my whole life, has always been about competing,” he said last summer. “I’ve never had it easy. My dad played at Howard Payne University. I looked up to that and I wanted to be like him, and he always pushed me to get to this level. Whether it was dealing with injuries or dealing with guys that are elite next to me that I have to compete with, it always forced me to have to reach another level and improve my game. So, I feel like that was a big aspect leading into this situation here, it’s the same thing. Everyone’s great and we’re all out here competing for a job, but the biggest thing I’ve recognized in the whole struggle is that it’s not necessarily about me against you because we’re on the same team.”