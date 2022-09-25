Skip to main content

Report: Christian Watson Likely Out vs. Buccaneers

Randall Cobb is expected to play but the Green Bay Packers could be without Christian Watson and Sammy Watkins for Sunday at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be thin at receiver for Sunday’s showdown.

According to ESPN.com’s Adam Schefter, Randall Cobb (illness) is expected to play but Christian Watson (hamstring) likely will wind up on the inactives list. That means the Packers probably will be down two of their top receivers, with veteran Sammy Watkins placed on injured reserve on Saturday.

It’s a tough break for Watson, who grew up in Tampa and played at Plant High School.

“It’s amazing,” Watson said this week. “There’s going to be a lot of my family there, a lot of people I know there. Any chance to play in a game at this level is amazing but it’s definitely going to be a fun one at home.”

Green Bay will lean heavily on the veterans Allen Lazard and Cobb, and rookie Romeo Doubs figures to get his first big-time opportunity after catching six passes for 64 yards in 60 offensive snaps the first two games.

“I would be really comfortable with that,” Doubs said of an expanded role. “I just want to do my best to help the team win for this week, so whatever happens, happens. I’m in control with my own destiny and I’m going to make sure that I prepare and do my part to the best of ability.”

Meanwhile, for Tampa Bay, with 1,000-yard receivers Mike Evans (suspended) and Chris Godwin (hamstring) out, veteran Julio Jones (knee; questionable) will give it a go pregame to see if he can contribute, Schefter said.

If those three don’t play, the Bucs will go with Russell Gage, Breshad Perriman, Scotty Miller, Jaelon Darden and recently signed veteran Cole Beasley. Gage is second on the team with seven receptions but for only 41 yards. Perriman had a 28-yard touchdown in the win vs. the Saints last week. Miller has three catches, Darden has zero and Beasley was on his couch last week.

As reported first by Packer Central, Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari is expected to play, so long as he gets through pregame feeling good about his knee. Buccaneers left tackle Donovan Smith is doubtful.

