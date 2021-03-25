Six Positions of Need, Six Budget Signings for Packers

There are quality players available at every position of need that might not bust the team’s stressed budget.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – For a team that has reached back-to-back NFC Championship Games and only lost one key player this offseason, the Green Bay Packers’ list of needs runs relatively long.

That reality runs head-on into another: The Packers don’t have the money to get much, if anything, done in free agency. A series of contract restructures allowed general manager Brian Gutekunst to re-sign big-play running back Aaron Jones and injury-plagued cornerback Kevin King. An additional $2.6 million will hit the cap when the draft class is signed, according to an estimate from OverTheCap.com.

Nonetheless, there are quality players available at every position of need that might not bust the team’s stressed budget. Here is one suggestion at the six biggest positions of need. Positions are listed based on our ranking of the team’s current needs.

Defensive Line

Five-time Pro Bowler Jurrell Casey missed most of last season, his first with the Broncos, with a torn biceps. At age 31 and coming off a major injury, he might need to settle for a one-year deal to reprove himself to the rest of the league. From 2013 through 2019 with Tennessee, Casey averaged 6.5 sacks, 13.1 quarterback hits and 10 stuffs (a tackle at or behind the line vs. the run). In five career seasons, Dean Lowry has averaged two sacks, four quarterback hits and 5.2 stuffs. In 2018, when LaFleur was Tennessee’s offensive coordinator, Casey had 16 stuffs. Lowry has 17 the past three seasons combined. Click here for our best-available list.

Offensive Tackle

As he goes from one pro day to the next, general manager Brian Gutekunst should be hitting redial and talking to Jared Veldheer. If Veldheer truly is retired this time, Dennis Kelly would be a strong fit to be the No. 3 offensive tackle. That role was manned last season by Rick Wagner, who played 58.7 percent of the offensive snaps. Kelly stepped in and started all 16 games last season for Tennessee and didn’t allow a sack. LaFleur was on the Titans’ staff in 2018, when Kelly started five games. Click here for our best-available list.

Cornerback

New defensive coordinator Joe Barry says you can never have enough nickel corners. That’s been Mackensie Alexander’s role since entering the NFL as a second-round pick in 2016. His first four seasons were with the Vikings and alongside Jerry Gray, Green Bay’s defensive passing-game coordinator. Half of his 20 career starts came last year with Cincinnati, where he had one interception, broke up six others and allowed a 61.7 percent catch rate. In 2018 with the Vikings, he allowed a 47.2 percent catch rate and added four sacks, seven tackles for losses and 10 passes defensed. Click here for our best-available list.

Interior Offensive Line

A seventh-round pick in 2016, Austin Blythe started all but one game for the Rams the past three seasons. He started at right guard in 2018 and the start of 2019 and at center for the second half of 2019 and all of 2020. He’s a much better run blocker than pass protector. Knowing the offensive system, he could step in and replace Corey Linsley or, at least, provide quality, proven depth on the interior. Click here for our best-available list of centers and guards.

Inside Linebacker

The Packers have a promising duo with Krys Barnes and Kamal Martin but, if they’re not sold on them being a legit tandem, veteran K.J. Wright would be a strong veteran addition. Lost for years in the shadow of Bobby Wagner, Wright was the only defender in the NFL last season with 10-plus tackles for losses and 10-plus passes defensed. All of Green Bay’s inside linebackers last year combined for 10 tackles for losses and five passes defensed. He’ll turn 32 before training camp. Click here for our best-available list.

Receiver

The Packers could use a true slot receiver. They also could use an impact returner. Dede Westbrook would be upgrades in both areas. Westbrook had back-to-back seasons of 66 receptions in 2018 (for 717 yards and five touchdowns) and 2019 (for 660 yards and three touchdowns) but missed most of last season with a knee injury. He also has a 9.8-yard career average with one touchdown as a punt returner. A fourth-round draft pick in 2017, Westbrook has 4.37 speed. Click here for our best-available list.