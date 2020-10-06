SI.com
PackerCentral
HomeNewsGame DayLive From 1265+
Search

Tonyan Thankful for Mom’s Role in Three-Touchdown Journey

Bill Huber

GREEN BAY, Wis. – In 2013, Robert Tonyan completed merely 34.3 percent of his passes with three touchdowns as Indiana State’s quarterback.

In 2014, the Sycamores moved him to receiver – the key move in a winding road that led him to the end zone three times in the Green Bay Packers’ 30-16 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Monday night at Lambeau Field.

Afterward, he got some congratulatory texts from his biggest fan.

“I love my mom,” Tonyan said. “She’s awesome. She’s an incredible woman. I appreciate it.

“She’s just super-proud. She’s done a lot for me over the years, whether it was sending my highlight tape out to college coaches, e-mailing every single college in America and getting me out there. Just the most supportive woman I’ve ever met.”

In three seasons as a receiver at Indiana State, Tonyan caught 20 touchdown passes and topped 2,000 receiving yards. He went undrafted in 2017 and signed with the Detroit Lions but failed to make the roster. He was out of the NFL for three months before the Packers made him a late-season addition to their practice squad.

With height and speed, his potential was obvious. He contributed a little in 2018 and was off to a good start in 2019 before an injury sent him to the sideline for five weeks. Entering 2020, the door was open for someone to grab hold of the position manned the previous two seasons by Jimmy Graham. Tonyan barged through the door.

His three-touchdown performance made history. According to Pro Football Reference, since 1950, only two Packers tight ends had scored three touchdowns in a game: Jermichael Finley vs. Chicago in 2011 and Keith Jackson vs. Tampa Bay in 1996.

With that, Tonyan is tied for the NFL lead with five touchdowns. Those scores required only 14 targets. In 149 targets in 2018 and 2019, Graham caught five touchdown passes.

“Robert and I have had a good connection since he got here,” Rodgers said. “I just appreciate his work ethic, his approach. I think he’s a really good pro. Like the great pros, when there’s something you’ve got to work on, he’s very critical of his own game and always trying to improve. You would think that’s a normal thing for every single player. It’s just not. There’s guys who are just kind of wired a little bit different. I think he’s got a really good feel for the passing game. He’s done a better job blocking. He’s just a solid all-around player, got great hands.”

To be sure, there weren’t any legendary plays against a defense that was the worst in the NFL by points and was down four key members of the secondary by night’s end. On a third-and-14 late in the first half, he blew past the linebacker, caught a pass from Rodgers around the 3 and bullied his way through the safety for a 19-yard touchdown. A couple minutes later, Tonyan got open on a crossing route for an 8-yard touchdown. Finally, on a third-and-3 with about 5 minutes left in the third quarter, he was pulled down by the safety, got up, broke for the end zone and was wide open for a 21-yard touchdown.

“I had a corner route,” Tonyan said. “Moved him outside and slipped back inside. He was holding me and we both went to the ground. I’ve been doing yoga twice a week, so I think the somersault helped. I just got back up on my feet and, next thing I know, the ball is in the air. It’s crazy Aaron held onto it that long for me to get up and throw it to me.”

The Packers used third-round draft picks on Jace Sternberger in 2019 and Josiah Deguara in 2020 but it’s Tonyan who is clearly the team’s biggest threat at the position. He’s worked hard to turn himself into a weapon, including two offseasons with the best tight end in the NFL, San Francisco’s George Kittle.

“Constantly I'm thinking about making plays, all day, whether I'm at home on my couch, sitting, I'm just thinking about making plays, just playing the game over and over in my head,” he said. “I think the game has slowed down for me and is coming to me a lot easier. There's a lot of things I want to keep improving on and getting better at and change, but being mentally at peace when I go out on that field, it's so relieving. That's really like my getaway is just to get out on that field and play football and be happy. I'm with my brothers and it's a great time.”

THANKS FOR READING PACKER CENTRAL
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Smith Cranks Up the Pressure as Defense Sacks Falcons

Packers star Za'Darius Smith meet or exceeded his three-game production on Monday night against the Falcons.

Bill Huber

Rodgers, Packers Roll/Limp Into Bye

Aaron Rodgers had almost as many touchdowns (four) as incompletions (six), and Robert Tonyan was the hero of the week as the Packers beat the Falcons.

Bill Huber

Live Updates: Atlanta Falcons at Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers are hosting the Atlanta Falcons on Monday night. Follow along here all night for the latest in this Week 4 clash.

Bill Huber

Inactives: Adams, Clark, Gary Out for Packers; Star Receivers In for Falcons

Packers standouts Jaire Alexander, Corey Linsley, Elgton Jenkins and Za'Darius Smith are active for Monday night's game against Atlanta.

Bill Huber

From Texas to Canada to Green Bay, 27-Year-Old Begelton Added to Roster

With Davante Adams and Allen Lazard out and the Packers incredibly thin at receiver, they promoted Reggie Begelton to the active roster

Bill Huber

How to Watch and Prediction: Atlanta Falcons at Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers will play the Atlanta Falcons at 8 p.m. Monday, now 45 minutes later than originally scheduled.

Bill Huber

Falcons-Packers Giant Preview: This Is the Primetime Matchup

Falcons receivers vs. Packers corners, Green Bay's tackling, pass protection, key stats and much, much more ahead of tonight's showdown at Lambeau Field.

Bill Huber

Adams ‘Proved I’m Ready’ But Will Be Inactive

“I’ve done everything I need to do and proved I’m ready but I guess I don’t know my body as well as others,” Adams posted on Twitter on Monday morning.

Bill Huber

Rodgers, Adams Believe Shepherd Is Ready for Second Chance

“I’m very proud of Shep,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers said of Darrius Shepherd, who could have a big role on Monday night.

Bill Huber

by

Bill Huber

Two Days to Kickoff: 2 Falcons at Packers X-Factors

Looking beyond the teams' best players, here are two potential X-factors for Monday night's game between the Green Bay Packers and Atlanta Falcons.

Bill Huber