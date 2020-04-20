Top Cornerbacks in NFL Draft: Kristian Fulton

LSU’s Kristian Fulton overcame a suspension to become the No. 5 cornerback in the 2020 NFL Draft.

In 2017, LSU’s Kristian Fulton tampered with a drug test and was suspended by the NCAA for two years – one year for failing a drug test and a second year for cheating on the test.

Faced with such a harsh punishment, Fulton could have gone one of two ways. He could have given up or he could have doubled down on his preparation.

He chose the latter. He was at practice every day, working on the scout team to keep himself sharp and improve his teammates.

“God, credit to him, he got me through a lot. Obviously, my family. My family was there for me,” Fulton said at the Scouting Combine. “Just calling me, checking in on me. That meant a lot to me. Sometimes we get down, they'll be there to pick you up. I could talk to them about anything. Credit to LSU. They offered help when that time came. The coaching staff, they never gave up on me. Being there for me every moment in the way, and they knew I would get through it. And also credit to my teammates for not giving up on me.”

After sitting out the 2017 season, Fulton won an appeal and was allowed to play again in 2018. He was tremendous upon his return and even better in 2019, when he allowed a 39 percent completion rate. He intercepted one pass andbroke up 14 others (including two dropped interceptions). With three touchdowns allowed, he gave up a 72.6 passer rating, according to Sports Info Solutions. According to Pro Football Focus, he led the nation with 20 forced incompletions and gave up only 14-of-39 passing on passes thrown 10-plus yards downfield.

“Just from a competitive standpoint, I felt like being in the SEC, I go up against the best receivers,” Fulton said. “You can look and tell me who's put up numbers on me. I feel like that's what really separates me. It’s a great cornerback class, but I don't feel like nobody's technique is as sound as mine. And I just get the job done every Saturday, I feel like.”

At Archbishop Rummel High School in New Orleans, he had 11 interceptions as a junior and was all-state in track in the 300-meter hurdles. He also worked with Deion Sanders while in high school. At LSU, it wasn’t just the SEC battles on Saturdays but the practice showdowns against Joe Burrow and premier receivers such as Justin Jefferson and Ja’Marr Chase.

“Joe did not throw my way,” Fulton said. “Every time I go against him (during) seven-on-seven, I'll be looking at Joe, like, ‘Come on, Joe, give me one. Just throw me something.’”

What we like

At 5-foot-11 5/8 and 4.46 speed in the 40, Fulton has the athletic traits. His recovery speed seems even faster. He got his hands on a lot of footballs. According to a scout, the coaches at LSU spoke highly of Fulton, despite the suspension. While he excels in press coverage, he can win a lot of different ways, which makes him a fit for most schemes.

What we don’t like

Over his final two seasons, he broke up 25 passes but intercepted only two. Breakups are good but turnovers win football games. He’s not a good run defender and he’s not a good tackler, with nine misses (18 percent) in 2019. He’s had some injuries, including a foot injury that prematurely ended his 2018.

Bill Huber’s Cornerback Profiles

No. 1: Ohio State’s Jeff Okudah

No. 2: Alabama’s Trevon Diggs

No. 3: Utah’s Jaylon Johnson

No. 4: Florida’s C.J. Henderson

No. 5: LSU’s Kristian Fulton

Nos. 6-20: Best of the Rest (coming later)