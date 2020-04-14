Top Defensive Linemen in NFL Draft: Derrick Brown

Auburn’s Derrick Brown, who was a star on and off the field, ranks No. 1 among this year’s defensive line prospects.

In December 2018, Derrick Brown became a father to a boy named Kai. It changed his life – and it changed his play on the field.

Brown returned to Auburn for his senior season, both to improve his game and get his degree. Missions accomplished. Brown dominated on and off the field as the Tigers. On the field, he was a unanimous All-American and SEC Defensive Player of the Year with four sacks, 12.5 tackles for losses and two forced fumbles. He had 3.5 TFLs in the big rivalry game vs. Alabama.

Off the field, Brown won the prestigious Senior CLASS Award, which honors excellence in the community, classroom, character and competition. He graduated in December with a degree in business.

At the Scouting Combine, Brown said he was asked why he performed more consistently as a senior. “How do you know we won’t get that guy?” scouts asked. Brown’s reply?

“That guy don’t exist no more.”

Brown attributed the new mind-set to the birth of Kai.

“I had to grow up,” Brown said. “I look back on it now, a lot of people told me I was selfish in certain ways and I never really believed it. But then going back, I was more so selfish of my time instead of giving it to others. And then now, you can’t really get me away from my son. That’s what I do.”

Brown was tremendous as a senior. Cobbling together various conversations and text messages with scouts, there are 25 defensive linemen in the running to be drafted this year. Of those 25, Brown ranked second in tackles with 55 and third in tackles for losses with 12.5. (Baylor’s James Lynch was No. 1 with 19.5 but most of his production came off the edge.) Going deeper, Brown ranked second in ProFootballFocus.com’s run-stop percentage, a metric that essentially measures impact tackles. He missed only one tackle.

What we like

Brown is as close to a sure thing in this year’s draft. He’s got size (6-foot-4 5/8, 326 pounds), length (34 1/4-inch arms) and athleticism (5.16 in the 40, including 1.78 in the 10). Plus, he’s got high character and a tremendous work ethic. With strong fundamentals and a powerful basis, he simply had his way with most linemen. “My ability to create knockback, being able to get off the ball, hands and feet,” he said of the strength to his game.

What we don’t like

While Brown might be a sure thing, just how good can he be? Will he merely be really good – a solid starter for his team for the next five seasons? Or will his pass-rush game take over to make him a three-down dominator?