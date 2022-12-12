Updating Packers’ Spot in NFC Playoff Chase, NFL Draft Race After Bye
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers got a bit of help in their long-shot bid for a playoff spot in the NFC on Sunday.
First, the good news: Two teams who are ahead of the Packers in the playoff race, the New York Giants (at home against the Philadelphia Eagles) and Seattle Seahawks (at home against the Carolina Panthers), lost.
Now, the bad news: The Detroit Lions stayed hot by beating the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field. Jared Goff threw a 48-yard touchdown pass to D.J. Chark and a 41-yard touchdown pass to Jameson Williams, and the Lions demolished the Dalvin Cook-led running game.
The Dallas Cowboys (10-3) are in complete command of the race for the top wild-card spot. The Washington Commanders and Giants lead for the final two spots with their 7-5-1 records.
The Seahawks (7-6), Lions (6-7) and Packers (5-8) are in pursuit. If the Giants and Seahawks stumble down the stretch, perhaps the Packers can hang in there for a do-or-die finale against the Lions in Week 18 at Lambeau Field.
The schedule is not in Green Bay’s favor. The Packers are coming off their bye, which should be an advantage for their next game, next Monday night against the Los Angeles Rams (4-9). But the Rams played on Thursday night, so they’ll be coming off their mini-bye.
After that, Green Bay’s next game is at Miami on Christmas. While the Packers will be coming off their Monday game, the Dolphins will be playing on Saturday so will have a two-day rest advantage.
In Week 17, the Packers will host the Vikings on New Year’s Day. Minnesota, which will be coming off a Saturday game, will have a one-day rest advantage.
Meanwhile, after losing at Philadelphia, Green Bay was projected to pick ninth in the 2023 NFL Draft. That moved to 11th after beating Chicago and 14th after the bye, according to Tankathon.
Final Schedules for NFC Playoff Contenders
No. 6: Washington (7-5-1)
Schedule: N.Y. Giants (7-5-1), at San Francisco (9-4), Cleveland (5-8), Dallas (10-3). Total: 31-20-1 (.606).
Noteworthy: The Commanders are 6-1-1 in their last eight games and should be rejuvenated following their Week 14 bye. The schedule looks difficult but they get the Giants at home and the 49ers with a rookie third-string quarterback in their only road game, so they’ve got a chance to get to 10 wins before hosting Dallas in the finale.
7. N.Y. Giants (7-5-1)
Schedule: at Washington (7-5-1), at Minnesota (10-3), Indianapolis (4-8-1), at Philadelphia (12-1). Total: 33-17-2 (.654).
Noteworthy: The Giants’ seven victories have come against teams with a combined .403 winning percentage. Their brutally difficult closing stretch began on Sunday with a blowout loss at home to the Eagles, who rushed for 253 yards. Sunday at Washington looks like a must-win.
8. Seattle (7-6)
Schedule: San Francisco (9-4), at Kansas City (10-3), N.Y. Jets (7-6), L.A. Rams (4-9). Total: 30-22 (.577).
Noteworthy: Road warriors thus far, the Seahawks will play three of their final four games at home. They’re renowned for their homefield advantage but are just 6-8 the last two seasons. That includes a loss to Carolina on Sunday. Up next is the NFC West-leading 49ers, who routed the Buccaneers on Sunday behind rookie quarterback Brock Purdy and the best defense in the NFL.
9. Detroit (6-7)
Schedule: at N.Y. Jets (7-6), at Carolina (5-8), Chicago (3-10), at Green Bay (5-8). Total: 20-32 (.385).
Noteworthy: One of the biggest games in this entire story was played on Sunday, when the Lions knocked off the NFC North-leading Vikings. Jared Goff threw three touchdown passes and the Lions held Dalvin Cook to a long run of just 5 yards. Detroit has won five of six. Now, on paper, comes a Charmin-soft finishing stretch that wraps up at Lambeau in Week 18.
10. Green Bay (5-8)
Schedule: L.A. Rams (4-9), at Miami (8-4; at L.A. Chargers on Sunday night), Minnesota (10-3), Detroit (6-7). Total: 28-23 (.551).
Noteworthy: The Packers, who had to rally past woeful Chicago before their bye, probably will have to run the table to get into the postseason. It won't be easy. The Rams came to life on Thursday night with Baker Mayfield. Then, it's Christmas at Miami, New Year's against Minnesota and the finale against surging Detroit.
11. Carolina (5-8)
Schedule: Pittsburgh (5-8), Detroit (6-7), at Tampa Bay (6-7), at New Orleans (4-9). Total: 21-31 (.404).
Noteworthy: The Panthers are 4-4 since firing Matt Rhule and replacing him with Steve Wilks. That includes an upset win at Seattle on Sunday. Suddenly, the Panthers are on the heels of slumping Tampa Bay (6-7) for the NFC South title with no remaining opponents with a winning record.
12. Atlanta (5-8)
Schedule: at New Orleans (4-9), at Baltimore (9-4), Arizona (4-8; vs. New England on Monday), Tampa Bay (6-7). Total: 23-28 (.451).
Noteworthy: The Falcons are playing for their future with the decision to bench Marcus Mariota in favor of third-round draft pick Desmond Ridder. The Week 16 game at Baltimore is the only major roadblock.
