Updating Packers’ Spot in NFC Playoff Chase, NFL Draft Race After Bye

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers got a bit of help in their long-shot bid for a playoff spot in the NFC on Sunday.

First, the good news: Two teams who are ahead of the Packers in the playoff race, the New York Giants (at home against the Philadelphia Eagles) and Seattle Seahawks (at home against the Carolina Panthers), lost.

Now, the bad news: The Detroit Lions stayed hot by beating the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field. Jared Goff threw a 48-yard touchdown pass to D.J. Chark and a 41-yard touchdown pass to Jameson Williams, and the Lions demolished the Dalvin Cook-led running game.

The Dallas Cowboys (10-3) are in complete command of the race for the top wild-card spot. The Washington Commanders and Giants lead for the final two spots with their 7-5-1 records.

The Seahawks (7-6), Lions (6-7) and Packers (5-8) are in pursuit. If the Giants and Seahawks stumble down the stretch, perhaps the Packers can hang in there for a do-or-die finale against the Lions in Week 18 at Lambeau Field.

The schedule is not in Green Bay’s favor. The Packers are coming off their bye, which should be an advantage for their next game, next Monday night against the Los Angeles Rams (4-9). But the Rams played on Thursday night, so they’ll be coming off their mini-bye.

After that, Green Bay’s next game is at Miami on Christmas. While the Packers will be coming off their Monday game, the Dolphins will be playing on Saturday so will have a two-day rest advantage.

In Week 17, the Packers will host the Vikings on New Year’s Day. Minnesota, which will be coming off a Saturday game, will have a one-day rest advantage.

Meanwhile, after losing at Philadelphia, Green Bay was projected to pick ninth in the 2023 NFL Draft. That moved to 11th after beating Chicago and 14th after the bye, according to Tankathon.