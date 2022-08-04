Watson Stays Patient, Positive Through Pain

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Romeo Doubs has found fame. Christian Watson has found frustration.

The Green Bay Packers’ high-profile rookie receivers are living vastly different Augusts. Doubs, a fourth-round draft pick, has been a training camp sensation. Watson, a second-round draft pick, has been a training camp afterthought following surgery on his right knee.

“It’s definitely frustrating, but I’ve tried not to let that affect me too much,” Watson said on Wednesday. “There’s still things I can do to get better and still be a part of everything, taking mental reps and still being in the playbook. So, I try to look at positives and kind of stay away from the negatives. But, obviously, it’s frustrating not being able to be out there and have those opportunities to obviously create that connection with ‘12’ and all the other receivers and just the team as a whole.”

In the grand scheme of things, Watson’s injury is likely a mere bump in the road. After all, what’s a couple weeks of training camp over the course of Watson’s four-year, $9.24 million contract? Whenever he’s cleared for takeoff, he’ll still be bigger and faster than just about every cornerback in the league.

“I’m not too concerned with it long term,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said before Wednesday’s practice. “But any time a player misses the time that they’re missing right now, you’re going to have to be in catch-up mode. He’s a really smart guy. I know he works really hard and has really good work habits. So, I know he’ll get there. We’d love to have him out there right now, but he’s a young player that we have a lot of hope for and expect him to be a big part of what we’re doing moving forward. So, we’re not going to rush it.”

Watson is doing all the right things, and he’s impressed quarterback Aaron Rodgers with his studious approach.

“He’s a smart kid,” Rodgers said. “It’d be nice if we could get him off the PUP (list) so he could do some of the walk-through stuff, but he’ll be fine. He’s super-athletic, went through the whole offseason program with us. You guys have seen, he’s been in my hip pocket asking questions after period and during individual time, so I’m not worried about him.”

From one perspective, with more than a month until the regular season begins at the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 11, Watson has time on his side. As long as he knows what he’s doing, which doesn’t seem to be an issue, his freakish physical traits should allow him to make up for lost time.

On the other hand, Allen Lazard is locked into one of the receiver spots, veteran Sammy Watkins is practicing after missing the start of camp, and Randall Cobb and Amari Rodgers are battling for snaps from the slot. Watson was supposed to be in the thick of the competition for playing time, perhaps even a starting job. Instead, Doubs has been sensational regardless of the quarterbacks throwing the football or the cornerbacks on defense. The way he’s playing, it’s going to be impossible to move him to the bench.

“It’s never been too big for him,” Rodgers said. “I really like the approach. He’s a very humble kid, but you’re starting to see the personality come out a little bit, which is fun to see. He’s still making some mental mistakes, but you expect those. Every single day, there’s been at least one kind of ‘wow’ play for him, and that’s kind of rare for a young guy like that.

“We’ve had some guys over the years kind of do that, but they’re all in the top 10 I think in the Packers’ receiving history.”

To Watson’s credit, he’s been a team player. With Doubs making one play after another, Watson could have pouted. Yes, it’s been bittersweet to see his teammate doing so well and capitalizing on opportunities that might have been coming his way. But when Doubs beat starting cornerback Eric Stokes on a go route during the final play of one-on-ones on Tuesday, Watson sprinted down the field to celebrate alongside his fellow rookie.

“It’s been amazing,” Watson said. “That’s the kind of culture that I have been introduced to since the moment I set foot in this clubhouse, that we’re going to celebrate each other’s successes. We’re only as strong as the weakest link. I’m going to be just as excited if I was scoring touchdowns, if Romeo was or Allen or Cobby.

“It was the same thing for me in college. There was a lot of opportunities that weren’t given to me in a sense. We ran the ball a lot, that was how we were successful, so just learning to be happy for your teammates and be happy with your role on that specific play, be just as happy if you make a touchdown block or if you score a touchdown. It’s exciting to be able to see those guys out there do their thing and continue to grow and make plays.”

Watson said there’s no timeline for his return. Depending on how he responds, he could be back quickly or it might be a more protracted absence. Until he’s cleared for takeoff, he’ll keep his head in the playbook and his hip attached to Rodgers and the veterans.

“At the end of the day,” Waton said, “I believe everything happens for a reason, and I know my role will be my role and I’ll own it regardless of what that is when I get back.”

Related Stories