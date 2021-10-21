Week 7 Fantasy Football Start/Sit, Packers Edition

SI.com fantasy expert Michael Fabiano tells you who to start and sit among the players in this week’s Green Bay Packers vs. Washington Football Team matchup.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Aaron Rodgers should start every week in fantasy football. This week is not an exception.

In his weekly Start ’Em, Sit ’Em package for Sports Illustrated, SI.com fantasy expert Michael Fabiano lists Rodgers as his “Start of the Week” at quarterback.

“Rodgers hasn’t been nearly as productive this season compared to 2020, as he’s failed to hit the 20-point mark in three of his first six games,” Fabiano wrote. “Still, he’s a must-start when the Packers host the Football Team this weekend. Their defense has allowed five different quarterbacks to score 22-plus points this season, including four who have scored more than 25 fantasy points.”

On the other hand, Rodgers’ counterpart this week, Taylor Heinicke, should get a seat on your fantasy bench.

“Heinicke has gone into the tank over the last two weeks, scoring a combined 19.2 fantasy points,” Fabiano noted. “He had averaged more than that in his previous three games. Next up is a date with the Packers, who have been tough on quarterbacks. In fact, they haven’t allowed a signal-caller to score more than 18.4 fantasy points in their last five games. Put Heinicke on the bench this week.”

At tight end, Washington’s Ricky Seals-Jones should get a start against Green Bay. In an evergreen note, Fabiano says to bench Green Bay’s Robert Tonyan.

“This is your weekly reminder that Tonyan simply can’t be trusted in fantasy leagues right now,” Fabiano wrote. “He’s been held to three or fewer fantasy points in all but one game, and the touchdown-dependent tight end hasn’t scored since Week 2. He also has just three red-zone targets, so Aaron Rodgers hasn’t even looked to him deep in enemy territory. In shallow formats, he's droppable.”

Washington had one of the best defenses in the NFL last year. Not this season. With a matchup against Rodgers, it’s time to put WFT on the bench.

“The Football Team has another bad matchup this week, this time on the road against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers,” Fabiano wrote. “Their offense has allowed just two sacks in the last five games while averaging nearly 30 points. Considering how poorly their defense has played, Washington is an easy sit.”

In the individual rankings for Week 7, Davante Adams is first among receivers, Aaron Jones is third among running backs and Rodgers is sixth among quarterbacks

