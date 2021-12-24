What Friday’s Roster Moves Mean for Packers’ Game vs. Browns

Kenny Clark is officially back as the Green Bay Packers get ready to play the Cleveland Browns on Christmas.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers activated defensive tackle Kenny Clark from the COVID-19 list on Friday, meaning the Pro Bowler will be back for Saturday’s game against the Cleveland Browns.

Here are Friday’s transactions:

Activated

DT Kenny Clark: Clark was selected for his second Pro Bowl. He’s the dominant man in the middle and should have a favorable matchup with Cleveland center J.C. Tretter added to the COVID list this week.

Green Bay not only needs Clark; it needs him at his best after sitting out last week's game at Baltimore. Cleveland has one of the best running games in the NFL. Led by Nick Chubb, who is fourth in the NFL with 1,017 rushing yards, the Browns are fourth in rushing per game (139.6) and third in rushing per carry (4.90).

“This is a very, very, very good running game,” defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery said. “Both backs [Chubb and Kareem Hunt) are dynamic, and even the young kid [D’Earnest Johnson is] a stud. So, they’ve got three backs that can take it the distance. Great vision. They run downhill. As much as they’re a power running team, they’re a perimeter running team. So, it’s a big challenge. Our guys are excited for it and excited to face a normal running team and not the heavy quarterback run game.”

Clark has four sacks and 12 quarterback hits. Among interior defensive linemen, he’s third in the NFL with 54 pressures, according to Pro Football Focus.

Injured Reserve

ILB Ty Summers: Summers has played 270 snaps on special teams; only Oren Burks (274) has more. That’s not exactly great news for the Packers’ beleaguered coverage units, which rank 27th on kickoff returns and 32nd on punt returns. He’s got five tackles and one fumble recovery on special teams.

WR Malik Taylor: Taylor’s been in and out of the lineup the past several weeks, first with an abdominal injury and now with a shoulder injury. He’s handled kickoff returns for much of the season with limited success. Rookie Amari Rodgers replaced him in that phase last week.

Elevated

G/T Cole Van Lanen: Merry Christmas to Van Lanen, the native of nearby Suamico. A sixth-round pick this year, Van Lanen made his NFL debut last week and will make his Lambeau Field debut on Saturday.

“It was awesome to be able to go into Lambeau with fans and you’re the person on the field, not watching it,” he said after Family Night. “It’s definitely an unbelievable feeling, something kind of indescribable. I’m just excited to get in there for a real game, feel the real atmosphere. The atmosphere was awesome tonight, but I’m really excited for a game.”

For the second consecutive week, Van Lanen will join Ben Braden and Jake Hanson as the backups. Braden will be the swing tackle.

Meanwhile, in Cleveland

Quarterback Baker Mayfield is among those activated from the COVID list but the Browns won't be at full strength.