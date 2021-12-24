Browns Activate 5 From COVID-19 List Among Flurry of Roster Moves

The Cleveland Browns were able to activate five players from the Reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of their game against the Green Bay Packers, which is fewer than they were hoping, while adding two more to the list.

The Cleveland Browns have been hoping they would get substantial reinforcements from the Reserve/COVID-19 list as players who had tested positive would be available. Unfortunately, the team has not gotten players back they hoped they would and new players have tested positive, resulting in a mixed bag.

The good news is the Browns will have quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum, wide Jarvis Landry, corner A.J. Green and defensive lineman Ifeadi Odenigo back for the game against the Green Bay Packers.

Unfortunately, the team also placed kicker Chase McLaughlin and defensive tackle Jordan Elliott on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

The team hasn't activated offensive tackle Jedrick Wills and defensive tackle Malik McDowell, who will not be available for the game. This suggests they are dealing with symptoms of COVID-19.

As a result, Joel Bitonio could once again find himself playing left tackle this week. James Hudson III, who missed the game against the Las Vegas Raiders due a positive test from COVID-19, could start at right tackle and reserve center Nick Harris will play in place of J.C. Tretter, who was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Defensive line coach Chris Kiffin is the latest member of Kevin Stefanski's staff who has tested positive and he will be unable to travel with the team. Jeremy Garrett, the assistant defensive line coach will handle the in-game responsibilities in place of Kiffin.

The following practice squad players have been activated ahead of the game.

S Adrian Colbert

G Hjalte Froholdt

DE Joe Jackson

CB Herb Miller

S Jovante Moffatt

QB Nick Mullens

K Chris Naggar

DE Curtis Weaver

Naggar will kick in place of McLaughlin. Joe Jackson and Curtis Weaver will join Ifeadi Odenigo in playing defensive end. Myles Garrett's status is questionable while Jadeveon Clowney is out and Takkarist McKinley was placed on injured reserve this past week for a torn Achilles'.

Javonte Moffatt and Adrian Colbert will join a beleaguered safety group. Moffatt played significant snaps last week. This week, Grant Delpit is back, but John Johnson III is out with a hamstring injury and Ronnie Harrison remains on the COVID-19 list.

Denzel Ward, Greedy Williams and A.J. Green will be the Browns corners, getting help from Herb Miller if needed.

