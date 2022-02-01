Which of Brady’s NFL Records Is Within Rodgers’ Reach?

With the retirement of Tom Brady, here is where Aaron Rodgers ranks on the NFL's lists of active quarterbacks.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Some of the NFL’s legendary quarterbacks have retired over the past 12 months. After the 2020 season, Drew Brees and Philip Rivers called it quits. On Tuesday, Tom Brady joined Ben Roethlisberger in retirement.

Here’s what that means for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers on the NFL’s lists of career passing leaders.

Completions

Career: Brady is first with 7,263, Brees is second with 7,142, Brett Favre is third with 6,300 and Rodgers is 10th with 4,651.

Active: Atlanta’s Matt Ryan is first with 5,242, Rodgers is second and Matthew Stafford is third with 4,302.

Rodgers, who turned 38 in December, would need eight good seasons to pass Brady.

Passing Yards

Career: Brady is first with 84,520, Brees is second with 80,358, Favre is fourth with 71,838 and Rodgers is 10th with 55,360.

Active: Ryan is first with 59,735, Rodgers is second and Stafford is third with 49,995.

Rodgers would need to average 4,166 yards the next seven seasons to pass Brady. For reference, Rodgers threw for 4,115 yards this season.

Passing Touchdowns

Career: Brady is first with 624, Brees is second with 571, Favre is fourth with 508 and Rodgers is fifth with 449.

Active: Rodgers is first with 449, Ryan is second with 367 and Stafford is third with 323.

This is the interesting number. Rodgers trails Brady by 175. In three seasons under coach Matt LaFleur, Rodgers has averaged 37.0 touchdown passes. That’s the number he reached in 2021. If Rodgers plays five more seasons and hits that average, he’d end the 2026 season with a record 634 touchdowns.

Rodgers broke Favre’s Packers record for touchdown passes when he threw No. 443 against Cleveland in December.

“To be a part of history like that with this franchise is something I’m really proud of and extremely grateful for,” Rodgers said. “The opportunity to play here for so long, to have my path crossed by so many incredible, influential people along the way, from coaches and players and teammates to front-office individuals, weight-room folks and training-room folks, and everybody on the third floor that I’ve gotten to know over the years, this is a special place. To be a part of history like this is not lost on me at all. Really grateful for all my years here and the response from the fans.”

Now, for a few lesser but still impressive milestones.

Passing Touchdowns for One Team

Career: Brady is first with 541, Brees is second with 491 and Rodgers is third with 449.

Active: Rodgers is first with 449, Ryan is second with 367 and Seattle’s Russell Wilson is third with 292.

If Rodgers returns, two of his 2020-style seasons could get him past Brady.

30-Touchdown Seasons

Career: Brees is first with 10, and Brady, Favre and Peyton Manning are tied for second with nine.

Active: Rodgers is first with eight and Seattle’s Russell Wilson is a distant second with five.

Under LaFleur, Rodgers has seasons of 26, 48 and 37 touchdowns.

Pick-Sixes

Career: Favre is first (or worst) with 31. Among the legends who have retired over the past year, Brees is tied for fourth with 27, Rivers is seventh with 25, and Brady and Roethlisberger are tied for 17th with 18. Rodgers is tied for 248th with three.

Active: Stafford is first (or worst) with 27 and Ryan is second with 19.

Tom Brady vs. the Packers