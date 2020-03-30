Who Is the New Quarterback U.?

With Aaron Rodgers, the Green Bay Packers are set at quarterback.

But for how long?

At least four more years, Rodgers told the “Pat McAfee Show” on Friday.

“My thing is, legacy is really important,” Rodgers said. “Having an opportunity to do it all in Green Bay would mean a lot to me. I understand the track record of our squad. There’s been times where we’ve had veteran players and they’ve finished elsewhere. I get it. I’d like to make that decision easy for them. The only way to do that is to keep playing at a high level and give them no choice but to keep bringing you back because you’re the best option and give them the best chance to win. That’s my goal. I’ve got four years left on my deal. I’d like to play four at a really, really high level and if I feel like keep on keeping on from that point, to do it. I feel confident right now. I’m going to be 40 when the deal ends. I feel like I can keep going after that the way things have been going.”

At some point, though, the Packers must find Rodgers’ replacement. Who knows, perhaps general manager Brian Gutekunst will take a flier on a developmental prospect in this year’s draft.

In its eight-part “Position U.” series, SI.com looks at the schools that have done the best job of producing quarterbacks. The findings:

With three No. 1 overall picks (Sam Bradford in 2010, Baker Mayfield in ’18 and Kyler Murray in ’19), no program comes close to the Sooners. Even if Texas Tech transfers Baker Mayfield and Davis Webb had their achievements, along with Patrick Mahomes’s, count toward the Red Raiders’ score, it wouldn’t be enough to pull them even with Oklahoma.

