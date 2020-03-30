PackerCentral
Who Is the New Quarterback U.?

Bill Huber

With Aaron Rodgers, the Green Bay Packers are set at quarterback.

But for how long?

At least four more years, Rodgers told the “Pat McAfee Show” on Friday.

“My thing is, legacy is really important,” Rodgers said. “Having an opportunity to do it all in Green Bay would mean a lot to me. I understand the track record of our squad. There’s been times where we’ve had veteran players and they’ve finished elsewhere. I get it. I’d like to make that decision easy for them. The only way to do that is to keep playing at a high level and give them no choice but to keep bringing you back because you’re the best option and give them the best chance to win. That’s my goal. I’ve got four years left on my deal. I’d like to play four at a really, really high level and if I feel like keep on keeping on from that point, to do it. I feel confident right now. I’m going to be 40 when the deal ends. I feel like I can keep going after that the way things have been going.”

At some point, though, the Packers must find Rodgers’ replacement. Who knows, perhaps general manager Brian Gutekunst will take a flier on a developmental prospect in this year’s draft.

In its eight-part “Position U.” series, SI.com looks at the schools that have done the best job of producing quarterbacks. The findings:

With three No. 1 overall picks (Sam Bradford in 2010, Baker Mayfield in ’18 and Kyler Murray in ’19), no program comes close to the Sooners. Even if Texas Tech transfers Baker Mayfield and Davis Webb had their achievements, along with Patrick Mahomes’s, count toward the Red Raiders’ score, it wouldn’t be enough to pull them even with Oklahoma.

CLICK HERE FOR THE STORY, the methodology and where the Rodgers-led Cal Bears check in on the list.

Bill Huber

After Abysmal Season, Allison Signs with Lions

Geronimo Allison dropped the ball amid a season filled with high expectations.

Bill Huber

2020 NFL Draft: Biggest Needs For Packers’ Opponents

With free agency mostly behind us and the draft fast approaching, here are team needs for every team on the Green Bay Packers’ schedule.

Bill Huber

Rodgers: ‘Window’s Open’ Despite Quiet Offseason

Rodgers also weighs in on his legacy and new contracts for Tom Brady and Drew Brees.

Bill Huber

Packers Mock Draft 8.0: The Impact of Free Agency

With the bulk of free agency complete, our eighth seven-round mock draft heads in some different directions.

Bill Huber

Rodgers Gets Out of Peru with Minutes to Spare

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers called out Kirk Herbstreit for "fear-mongering" for saying he'd be "shocked" if there were football in the fall.

Bill Huber

NFL Draft Top 100 Prospects

With less than four weeks to go until the start of this year's NFL Draft, here is our list of the Top 100 prospects.

Bill Huber

Ervin, Who Rescued Return Game, Will Return to Packers

Through 12 games, Tyler Ervin had minus-8 yards on punt returns. His first return went for 10 yards.

Bill Huber

Being Released by Packers ‘Was Tough Pill to Swallow’ for Graham

“This is the fastest I've been in the last four or five years,” the Chicago Bears' new tight end said.

Bill Huber

Amid Pandemic, a Sliver of a Silver Lining

With a mostly veteran roster for second-year coach Matt LaFleur, the loss of the offseason program might not be a huge problem for the Packers.

Bill Huber