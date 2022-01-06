With Healing Toe, Rodgers Practices on Thursday

Thursday is the big day of the practice week. For Aaron Rodgers, this was his first Thursday practice in more than two months.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – For the first time since beating the Arizona Cardinals on Oct. 28, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was on the field, throwing footballs, on a Thursday.

Participating in his first Thursday practice since Oct. 21 before the Washington game was a big step forward for Rodgers, who had practiced on only three Fridays the previous seven weeks.

As Rodgers said after taking down the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, his broken toe has healed to such an extent that he felt capable of practicing on Thursday – the most extensive day of the practice week – and Friday, when there’s a red-zone emphasis.

“We were trying to get to that six- to eight-week window without any major setbacks,” Rodgers said after Sunday’s game. “We had a couple along the way, but this was another good week for me and felt good. Thought about practicing Thursday, but just wasn't quite 100 percent there mentally. Practiced Friday without any issues, no inhibitions and felt really good. No pregame shot, got through the game without getting stepped on or any issues, so that was great.

"So, I feel like there's a legitimate chance I could practice two days this week – definitely practice Friday and maybe be able to get out on Thursday, as well, which would be great. Without any issues in Detroit, I feel like we’re [going to be] really close. There’s definitely significant healing and we're getting close to being 100 percent, which I expect to be, definitely, with the bye week.”

Officially, Rodgers was limited participation.

Rodgers was limited on the Friday before the Week 11 game at Minnesota, the Week 14 game vs. Chicago and last week vs. Minnesota. He did not practice at all upon returning from COVID to face Seattle in Week 10 or before the Week 12 game against the Rams, the Week 15 at Baltimore or the Week 16 game against Cleveland.

The lack of practice time has hardly mattered. The past six games, Green Bay is No. 1 in the NFL in scoring and Rodgers is No. 1 in passer rating (123.5), touchdowns (18) and interceptions (zero), No. 2 in completion percentage (71.6) and No. 3 in yards per attempt (8.22).

The red-hot finish has Rodgers in position to win his fourth MVP – assuming the opinion of this “bum” isn’t shared by too many voters.

Rodgers will start Sunday’s regular-season finale vs. Detroit – a meaningless game from a standings perspective with the No. 1 seed wrapped up – but one in which he wants to play.

“It’s more just keeping the momentum going and the desire to be out there with the guys competing,” Rodgers said on Wednesday. “I know there’s possible players who could return this week – I don’t know what their status is going to be – but that’s exciting, for sure. If guys are healthy, guys want to play. There’s risk every time you take the field. There’s obviously the idea about rust compared to momentum but, yeah, I want to be out there and be with my guys. I’m assuming that’s still the plan.”