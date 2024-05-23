Packers Planning Two Sets of Joint Practices
GREEN BAY, Wis. – For the second consecutive training camp, the Green Bay Packers are taking their show on the road for joint practices.
Coach Matt LaFleur on Tuesday said the Packers will have a joint practice in Denver before playing the Broncos in the second preseason game and a joint practice against Baltimore before hosting the Ravens in the preseason finale.
“I just love getting exposure to new systems, new challenges,” LaFleur said. “There’s similar systems that you may or may not play, so it’s good to get work against that. I think that allows you to play your starters a little bit longer in a little bit more controlled setting where you’re not putting them at risk as much. There’s always an inherent risk when you step out on the grass, but when you’re staying up, you’re not going to the ground, I think that you get a lot of great work.
“It’s great going against the other team in terms of their starters, to see kind of where you’re at. It gives you a great gauge. And, quite honestly, it breaks up the monotony of camp. Camp can get a little long. I’ve always embraced those opportunities to go against other teams.”
Last year, the Packers had one joint practice in Cincinnati before facing the Bengals and two practices in Green Bay before hosting the Patriots.
“I liked that last year when we practiced against Cincinnati,” LaFleur continued. “We all know how it can go on Day 2; sometimes it becomes a wrestling match out there or an MMA fight, so I’m trying to avoid that at all costs and just get good, quality work. It gives our guys, especially when you go on the road to Denver, it gives our team [a chance] to kind of bond together and spend a few days together.”
While preseason games often feature vanilla schemes as teams keep their best stuff off tape, joint practices allow teams to dive into their playbook. That means especially good work for the Jordan Love-led offense.
The Broncos, who feature Patrick Surtain Jr. at cornerback, finished 29th in opponent passer rating last year. The Ravens were No. 1.
“I do like the joint practices because at that time in training camp, we’re going good-on-good against our defense so much that you get used to some of the same kind of looks and things that maybe only our defense might be doing,” Love said.
“So, being able to go against a new team and practice against them and see different looks and different players, I think is very beneficial. Just for an offense, too, being able to see different looks is huge. I like the joint practices and obviously we’ll have two this year, so I’m looking forward to it.”
Packers Preseason Schedule
Sat., Aug. 10: at Cleveland Browns at 3:25 p.m. (Packers TV Network)
Sun., Aug. 18: at Denver Broncos at 7 p.m. (Packers TV Network)
Sat., Aug. 24: home vs. Baltimore Ravens at noon (Packers TV Network)
