Love Looking to Build Chemistry at OTAs Amid Contract Negotiations
Nearly every offseason of his career has been far from normal for Jordan Love. With an enormous contract extension on the horizon, 2024 is proving to be no exception ahead of his second year as the Green Bay Packers' starting quarterback.
Love is entering the final year of his contract after signing a one-year extension in May 2023 worth up to $22.5 million, with $13 million guaranteed.
The Packers have begun negotiations with Love for a long-term deal, but Love was present for the start of the team's organized team activities (OTAs) on Monday. He's looking to prevent his contract negotiations becoming a distraction from building chemistry with the rest of the team.
"I mean that's just something that I've always done," Love said to reporters after practice on Tuesday, "trying to be here, get the reps in, get the work in with the guys and just start building that chemistry and getting ready for the season."
His presence and consistency is greatly appreciated by coach Matt LaFleur, especially for the impact it has on the rest of the team.
"It's everything to us," LaFleur said of Love's attendance. "We've had almost 100% (attendance) the entire offseason, which has been the best that we've had since I've been here. And I always think that when you look around the league, when your quarterbacks there, it just naturally has a way of attracting everybody to come."
Love recognizes the impact that his attendance can have on the rest of the team but also feels that the young team was eager to get to work with the hungry mindset that led them to the playoffs last year despite being the youngest team in the league.
"I think that's always a part of it just showing up and the other guys will follow, too," Love said, "but I mean it's a testament to everybody wanting to be here, wanting to get that work in."
Though Love is still waiting on a monetary form of respect, his play speaks for itself and has earned him the trust and respect of his teammates. He feels the growth in his ability as a leader has been noticeable early on this offseason.
"I think my leadership has grown every year, even more now. I think it was tough when Aaron (Rodgers) was still the quarterback and I was the backup to try and be in that leadership role and tell guys one thing when he might want something said differently, so that was always tough and obviously now, being the guy last year, I try to elevate that role and talk to guys more, be in guys ear a little bit more and just try and focus on being a better leader."
LaFleur has noticed Love become more comfortable using his voice and praised him for his attitude that rubs off on the rest of the team.
"I just think you feel the confidence from him, the way he projects himself in front of the team, and that’s what you expect. You expect guys to continue to push and get better and better and better. The command that he has of the offense, I know the guys, they all respect the hell out of him, just in terms of who he is as a man and the work he puts in."
Love had no challenges earning the respect of the team's rookies, either. Offensive tackle Jordan Morgan, the Packers' first-round draft pick, said that he froze when he first met Love. The starstruck reception was a new one for Love.
“It’s the first time I’ve ever heard anything like that, so obviously it’s different," Love said. "I’m just myself. ... They came in their first day, you could tell the rookies are wide-eyed, first time being in the locker room, being around the guys. So it’s cool just to be able to say, ‘What’s up?’ There’s a lot on their plate."
Love was able to help plenty of the Packers' rookies last season, helping guide along an extremely young pass catching core. Rookie wide receivers Jayden Reed, Dontayvion Wicks and tight ends Luke Musgrave and Tucker Kraft all became consistent contributors for the Green Bay offense after a shaky start to the season. This season, Love expects the chemistry he built with the group to carry over and make the offense less bumpy in 2024.
"Last year you have a lot of guys, young receivers that are learning the playbook, that the timing, the chemistry is just not really there yet and we go out there today and it's just night and day. Guys know exactly where they're gonna be at. We have so much chemistry from last year and built-up reps that we just kinda have a good feel and chemistry and know where guys are gonna be at and know what we need to do."
For Love, he's looking to improve his comfortability and confidence moving around in the pocket. Earlier on in the offseason, quarterbacks coach Tom Clements praised the growth Love has made with his footwork and decision making in the pocket.
"I think the biggest thing for me is just staying poised in the pocket," Love said, "being able to say balanced in the pocket. Sometimes I get out of whack with my feet and I might start drifting in the pocket too much. Just pocket awareness, making smaller moves and understanding when I’ve got to get out of there.
Whether it be through his footwork or the respect he's earned from teammates, a heightened maturity is evident in many aspects of Love as a person, leader and player. When Green Bay agrees on a long-term deal with their quarterback, they'll be paying for not only the talent of Love's arm but his confident mindset, which has already impacted the rest of the team during the offseason program.
