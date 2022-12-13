Packers Add Two Offensive Linemen to Practice Squad

The Green Bay Packers signed two offensive linemen to their practice squad, including Michal Menet, who was part of training camp this year.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers came back from their bye on Tuesday with two new faces on their practice squad. Or, more accurately, one new face and one familiar face.

The returning player was interior offensive linemen Michal Menet. Menet, a three-year starting center at Penn State, was drafted in the seventh round last year by Arizona.

“I'm going to outwork people,” Menet said upon being drafted. “I’ve always prided myself on doing that, just being able to outwork people and compete. ... It’s a childhood dream come true. It definitely goes to show that if you put in the hard work... and love the game, the game will love you back.”

Menet failed to make the Cardinals’ roster and served two stints on their practice squad before joining Green Bay’s practice squad in December. The Packers released him among their final cuts in August.

The newcomer is offensive tackle Jean Delance, a three-year starting right tackle at Florida. An undrafted free agent, he spent the preseason with the Chicago Bears, logging nine snaps in two preseason games. He recently spent a couple weeks on the Arizona Cardinals’ practice squad.

“Athleticism is very easy to see when watching the tape seeing him move on screens and into the second level,” read part of his NFL Draft Bible scouting report. “Recognizes the blitz and instinctively sets out wide to counter the rusher. Foot speed is very impressive even with his lighter frame. A battle-tested player that performs well in the pass rush against current NFL players.”

Delance played in the East-West Shrine Game. At the Gators’ pro day, he measured 6-foot-4 1/4 and 303 pounds. He ran his 40 in 5.23 seconds and boasts excellent overall athleticism.

According to his University of Florida biography, Delance can play the tuba, flute, clarinet, trombone, trumpet and the baritone.

Both players worked out for the team this week.

In corresponding moves, the Packers released defensive tackle Jack Heflin and receiver/returner Dede Westbrook.

This story will be updated.

More Green Bay Packers News

From DoorDash to door of opportunity for “Thump” Gaines

Future is bright with Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs

Updating NFC playoff race after Week 14 bye

Mason Crosby moving up NFL record book

Packers winning big NFL Draft trade: Extra point

Packers winning big NFL Draft trade