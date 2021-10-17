Individual + Team Stats in the Panthers Overtime Loss to Minnesota

PASSING

Sam Darnold 17/41 207 yards, TD, INT

RUSHING

Chuba Hubbard 16 carries 61 yards TD

Sam Darnold 4 carries 48 yards

DJ Moore 1 carry 6 yards

Royce Freeman 1 carry 3 yards

Tommy Tremble 1 carry 0 yards

RECEIVING

DJ Moore 5 catches, 73 yards

Brandon Zylstra 3 catches, 32 yards

Robby Anderson 3 catches, 11 yards, TD

Shi Smith 2 catches, 40 yards

Ian Thomas 1 catch, 41 yards

Alex Erickson 1 catch, 17 yards

Terrace Marshall Jr. 1 catch, 9 yards

Chuba Hubbard 1 catch, 4 yards

DEFENSE

CB Keith Taylor Jr. 10 tackles, 3 PBU, 1 forced fumble

LB Jermaine Carter Jr. 10 tackles

S Jeremy Chinn 9 tackles, 1 PBU

S Sean Chandler 9 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 forced fumble

LB Haason Reddick 8 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 fumble recovery

CB A.J. Bouye 6 tackles, 1 PBU, 1 forced fumble

DE Brian Burns 6 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 QB hit, 1 PBU

CB Donte Jackson 5 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 PBU

LB Frankie Luvu 5 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 Blocked punt

DT Derrick Brown 2 tackles, 1 QB hit

DE Morgan Fox 2 tackles

S Sam Franklin 1 tackle

DT Bravvion Roy 1 tackle, 1 QB hit

LB Julian Stanford 1 tackle

DT Daviyon Nixon 1 tackle

KICK RETURN

Shi Smith 1 return, 24 yards

PUNT RETURN

Alex Erickson 2 returns, 5 yards

KICKING

Zane Gonzalez 2/2 long of 47

PUNTING

Ryan Winslow 6 punts 244 yards (3 inside the 20), long of 44

TEAM STATS (MIN | CAR)

Total yards: 571 | 306

Passing yards: 373 | 188

Rushing yards: 198 | 118

1st downs:26 | 20

3rd down eff.: 7/16 | 2/12

4th down off.: 0/0 | 2/2

Turnovers: 1 | 3

Time of possession: 37:38 | 26:34

Red zone: 3/5 | 2/3

