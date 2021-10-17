    • October 17, 2021
    Individual + Team Stats in the Panthers Overtime Loss to Minnesota

    Final numbers from Sunday's game.
    Author:

    PASSING

    Sam Darnold 17/41 207 yards, TD, INT

    RUSHING

    Chuba Hubbard 16 carries 61 yards TD

    Sam Darnold 4 carries 48 yards

    DJ Moore 1 carry 6 yards

    Royce Freeman 1 carry 3 yards

    Tommy Tremble 1 carry 0 yards 

    RECEIVING

    DJ Moore 5 catches, 73 yards

    Brandon Zylstra 3 catches, 32 yards

    Robby Anderson 3 catches, 11 yards, TD

    Shi Smith 2 catches, 40 yards

    Ian Thomas 1 catch, 41 yards

    Alex Erickson 1 catch, 17 yards

    Terrace Marshall Jr. 1 catch, 9 yards

    Chuba Hubbard 1 catch, 4 yards

    DEFENSE

    CB Keith Taylor Jr. 10 tackles, 3 PBU, 1 forced fumble

    LB Jermaine Carter Jr. 10 tackles

    S Jeremy Chinn 9 tackles, 1 PBU

    S Sean Chandler 9 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 forced fumble

    LB Haason Reddick 8 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 fumble recovery

    CB A.J. Bouye 6 tackles, 1 PBU, 1 forced fumble

    DE Brian Burns 6 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 QB hit, 1 PBU

    CB Donte Jackson 5 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 PBU

    LB Frankie Luvu 5 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 Blocked punt

    DT Derrick Brown 2 tackles, 1 QB hit

    DE Morgan Fox 2 tackles

    S Sam Franklin 1 tackle

    DT Bravvion Roy 1 tackle, 1 QB hit

    LB Julian Stanford 1 tackle

    DT Daviyon Nixon 1 tackle

    KICK RETURN

    Shi Smith 1 return, 24 yards

    PUNT RETURN 

    Alex Erickson 2 returns, 5 yards

    KICKING

    Zane Gonzalez 2/2 long of 47

    PUNTING

    Ryan Winslow 6 punts 244 yards (3 inside the 20), long of 44

    TEAM STATS (MIN | CAR)

    Total yards: 571 | 306

    Passing yards: 373 | 188

    Rushing yards: 198 | 118

    1st downs:26 | 20

    3rd down eff.: 7/16 | 2/12

    4th down off.: 0/0 | 2/2

    Turnovers: 1 | 3

    Time of possession: 37:38 | 26:34

    Red zone: 3/5 | 2/3

