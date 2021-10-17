Individual + Team Stats in the Panthers Overtime Loss to Minnesota
PASSING
Sam Darnold 17/41 207 yards, TD, INT
RUSHING
Chuba Hubbard 16 carries 61 yards TD
Sam Darnold 4 carries 48 yards
DJ Moore 1 carry 6 yards
Royce Freeman 1 carry 3 yards
Tommy Tremble 1 carry 0 yards
RECEIVING
DJ Moore 5 catches, 73 yards
Brandon Zylstra 3 catches, 32 yards
Robby Anderson 3 catches, 11 yards, TD
Shi Smith 2 catches, 40 yards
Ian Thomas 1 catch, 41 yards
Alex Erickson 1 catch, 17 yards
Terrace Marshall Jr. 1 catch, 9 yards
Chuba Hubbard 1 catch, 4 yards
DEFENSE
CB Keith Taylor Jr. 10 tackles, 3 PBU, 1 forced fumble
LB Jermaine Carter Jr. 10 tackles
S Jeremy Chinn 9 tackles, 1 PBU
S Sean Chandler 9 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 forced fumble
LB Haason Reddick 8 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 fumble recovery
CB A.J. Bouye 6 tackles, 1 PBU, 1 forced fumble
DE Brian Burns 6 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 QB hit, 1 PBU
CB Donte Jackson 5 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 PBU
LB Frankie Luvu 5 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 Blocked punt
DT Derrick Brown 2 tackles, 1 QB hit
DE Morgan Fox 2 tackles
S Sam Franklin 1 tackle
DT Bravvion Roy 1 tackle, 1 QB hit
LB Julian Stanford 1 tackle
DT Daviyon Nixon 1 tackle
KICK RETURN
Shi Smith 1 return, 24 yards
PUNT RETURN
Alex Erickson 2 returns, 5 yards
KICKING
Zane Gonzalez 2/2 long of 47
PUNTING
Ryan Winslow 6 punts 244 yards (3 inside the 20), long of 44
TEAM STATS (MIN | CAR)
Total yards: 571 | 306
Passing yards: 373 | 188
Rushing yards: 198 | 118
1st downs:26 | 20
3rd down eff.: 7/16 | 2/12
4th down off.: 0/0 | 2/2
Turnovers: 1 | 3
Time of possession: 37:38 | 26:34
Red zone: 3/5 | 2/3
