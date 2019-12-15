Gameday Live Blog / Open Thread: Panthers vs. Seahawks

It's easy to join the conversation. Just click the "follow" button in the right corner of the site, then log in with either Facebook or Google to discuss.

It's almost time for kickoff at Bank of America Stadium for the game between the Carolina Panthers (5-8) and the Seattle Seahawks (10-3). It's 57 degrees and sunny in Uptown Charlotte.

This will be the 14th meeting between the teams and the 10th since 2010, including a pair of postseason games. The Seahawks lead the series 9-4 and have won the last two meetings, including a 30-27 win here last year. Six of the last nine matchups have been decided by seven points or less.

The Seahawks are six-points favorites today, but the Action Network's Darren Rovell is reporting that a $242,000 bet was just placed on the Panthers to cover as home underdogs.

NFC South standings

The Panthers have lost five straight games, six of their last seven and are eliminated from playoff consideration.

NFC West standings

Seattle would be a fifth seed if the six-team playoffs started today. The Seahawks trail the 49ers by one game in the NFC West. The two will play on the last day of the regular season in Seattle.

No Greg Olsen today as he remains in the NFL's mandated concussion protocol.. He missed last week's loss at Atlanta because of a concussion he suffered during a Week 13 loss to Washington. A three-time Pro Bowl tight end, Olsen has 48 receptions for 552 yards and a pair of touchdowns in 12 games this season. Ian Thomas will start at tight end.

FIRST QUARTER

Seahawks get ball first, touchback, will start at their 25.

On 3rd and 1, Carson goes up the middle for 23 yards to the Panthers' 43. Run defense again a major issue.

Carson around right side, bulls his way in from 16 yards out for a touchdown. PAT hits the right upright, Seattle leads, 6-0, with 10:26 left in first quarter. Drive was eight plays, 75 yards, 4:34 of game time. Carson had 48 yards rushing on four carries during that possession.

Panthers begin drive on their 25, go three and out. Palardy punting. Seattle ball at its 20.

Wilson hits Tyler Lockett with a 44-yard pass. Seattle ball on the Carolina 26.

Wilson hits DK Metcalf in the left corner of the end zone for a 19-yard touchdown. Drive was eight plays, 80 yards, 4:20. Seattle leads 13-0. with 5:22 left in the first quarter.

Wilson is 6-7 for 98 yards and a touchdown for a 158.3 QB rating.

Touchback. Panthers start on their 25.

Christian McCaffrey finally gets going a bit, takes handoff up the middle for 13 yards and then again for 13 more. First down at the Seattle 38.

Five more yards and then four more for McCaffrey. Has 35 yards on four carries this drive.

Direct snap to Curtis Samuel, takes it around left edge for seven yards to the Seattle 9. End of first quarter.

Seattle 13, Carolina 0

SECOND QUARTER

McCaffrey off left tackle for a touchdown on 3rd and goal from the 1-yard line. Cuts Seattle lead to 13-7 with 13:43 left in the first half. Drive was 12 plays, 75 yards, 6:39. Ten of Carolina's 12 plays were a run.

On 2nd and 18 from the Seattle 17, Wilson hits Josh Gordon with a 58-yard pass. First down from the Carolina 25.

Panthers get to Wilson on 3rd and 4 and he fumble. But Gerald McCoy called for offsides, yardage give Seattle a first down at the Carolina 14.

Wilson hits a wide-open Tyler Lockett for a 19-yard touchdown. Drive was six plays, 75 yards, 3:34. Seattle leads 20-7 with 10:09 left in the first half.

Touchback. Panthers take over at their 25.

Cam Newton announced as Carolina's Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee. Shot of him and his family in a suite put up on video boards -- crowd goes nuts.