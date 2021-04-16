80 Prospects in 80 Days: Michigan State CB Shakur Brown

Each day leading up to the 2021 NFL Draft, we will take a look at prospects that should be on the Carolina Panthers' radar. We will look at roughly eleven prospects per round to give a better idea of potential draftees beyond just the first round.

Here's our schedule for the next 80 days:

1st Round: Feb. 8th - Feb. 21st

2nd Round: Feb. 22nd - Mar. 6th

3rd Round: Mar. 7th - Mar. 18th

4th Round: Mar. 19th - Mar. 28th

5th Round: Mar. 29th - Apr. 7th

6th Round: Apr. 8th - Apr. 17th

7th Round: Apr. 18th - Apr. 27th

Prospect No. 68: CB Shakur Brown

College: Michigan State

Height: 5'11" Weight: 190 lbs

Draft range: 6th

Analysis: Shakur Brown's development over the last year or so has been remarkable. This past season, he finished with five interceptions and four passes deflected in just seven games. He proved that he can be reliable in pass coverage and does a great job of keeping the receiver in front of him and not getting beat over the top.

Analysis from NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated:

As one of the best playmakers in college football this past season, Brown certainly made a name for himself during his junior year. He is an intelligent player who plays with reliable instincts in coverage. Brown can cover receivers in zone and man well, but he is best when he is in man coverage. He has a great knack for high pointing the football and making a play on the ball. Brown can drive through contact and lay punishing hits on the receivers. Brown has the ability to see plays as they develop and can make important tackles on the outside. His game grew immensely from his sophomore season to his junior campaign, particularly with his playmaking and coverage abilities. Brown uses his upper-body strength to jam receivers at the line of scrimmage. The cornerback also possesses some phenomenal short-area quickness, which allows him to read and react without hesitation. He can be a non-factor in the run game when going up against a big-body receiver. His injury history is also of some concern, having missed multiple games in 2019. It will be very hard for NFL general managers to ignore Brown if their team needs a promising developmental corner. He has the instincts to be a reliable young defensive back with room to improve moving forward.

