90 Prospects in 90 Days: LSU OL Ed Ingram

Taking a closer look at the big fella from LSU.

Each day leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft, we will take a look at prospects that should be on the Carolina Panthers' radar. We will look at roughly thirteen prospects per round to give a better idea of potential draftees beyond just the first round.

Here's our schedule for the next 80 days:

1st Round: Jan 28th - Feb 11th (15 players)

2nd Round: Feb 12th - Feb 24th (13 players)

3rd Round: Feb 25th - Mar 9th (13 players)

4th Round: Mar 10th - Mar 22nd (13 players)

5th Round: Mar 23rd - Apr 4th (13 players)

6th Round: Apr 5th - Apr 17th (12 players)

7th Round: Apr 18th - 28th (11 players)

Prospect No. 31: OL Ed Ingram

Read More

College: LSU

Height: 6'3"

Weight: 317

Draft range: 3rd-4th

Analysis: Ingram has the look of a pro playing the college game. Does a lot of things right and is technically sound in many areas. If the Panthers pass on an offensive tackle with the 6th overall pick, I'd expect them to address the interior offensive line in the fourth round and add a veteran tackle. Ingram is going to be high on a lot of teams' lists and could go earlier than expected. 

Analysis from NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated:

Good sized guard with great arm length and very good athleticism. Ingram is proficient in space and aggressive at the line of scrimmage to move opponents. He can whiff against quicker defenders and plays with below-average mental alertness. Ingram projects as a starting guard early in his career. He can be a solid starter in any scheme, given his athleticism and strength. 

GM Report

