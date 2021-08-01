NFL Draft Profile: Ed Ingram, Offensive Guard, LSU Tigers

#70

Pos: OG

Ht: 6032

Wt: 315

DOB: 2/11/99

Eligible: 2022

DeSoto, TX

DeSoto High School

Ed Ingram

LSU Tigers

Pros:

Leinweber: Aggressive run blocker in short-yardage situations, Ingram is able to create a push off the ball. Staying low and getting under pads with consistent inside hand positioning allows him to uproot and finish defenders like a wrestler. He understands angles in the run game, working to gain leverage and sealing off lanes. Ingram has a strong anchor and absorbs blitzing linebackers. Knee bend allows him to win the leverage battle. He is an above-average athlete with good quicks to work to the second level and pull. A strong initial blow helps him finish linebackers at the second level and deal out body blows.

Cons:

Leinweber: Ingram struggles to keep up laterally with quicker opponents, getting sidestepped and whiffing off the ball when they dodge his strike. His aggressiveness causes him to fall off of blocks occasionally. Ingram is unable to recover and shut down rushers at his shoulder. His hands are not sticky. He can look lost in space. As a communicator he is lackluster, often allowing pressures on stunts. Ingram fails to consistently find work in pass protection.

Summary:

Leinweber: Stocky guard with long arms. Ingram is an above-average athlete who blocks aggressively in the run game, opening up and sealing off lanes. He understands how to work angles and wins the leverage battle consistently. Quicker defenders give him troubles as he is unable to mirror and he can whiff. Ingram projects as a very good backup guard who can be a starter. He fits any scheme and is not better suited for one or the other. Teams will have to live with his struggles in pass protection against better athletes while he creates movement in the run game.

One-Liners

Leinweber: Aggressive run blocker who finishes consistently. Ingram can have issues against quick opponents. He can fit any scheme.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Leinweber: 7.5 / 8.1