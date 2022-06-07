All 53: QB Sam Darnold Profile, Stat Projections +  Expected Role

QB Sam Darnold

Height: 6'3"

Weight: 225 lbs

College: USC

NFL Stats: 972/1,625 (59.8%) 10,624 yards, 54 TDs, 52 INTs

Projected 2022 Stats: 261/432 (60.4%) 3,105 yards, 16 TDs, 13 INTS

Depth Chart Projection: Starter

Although the Panthers drafted Matt Corral in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, it's going to take some time until he is ready to take over as QB1. If no other additions are made to the QB room, Sam Darnold will be the team's Week 1 starter. He has the best arm, the most NFL experience, and gives them the best chance to win at the start of the season.

We may see Corral later in the year as Darnold is unable to shake off his struggles, but I wouldn't expect it to happen within the first half of the season unless there is an injury. That said, this truly feels like Darnold's last chance to be a starting quarterback in this league. Having Corral in the room and being on the last year of his rookie deal could give Darnold some added motivation.

53-Man Roster Status: Lock

No team is going to be willing to trade for Sam Darnold and pay a big portion of that $18 million price tag. Carolina has no choice but to let things play out with Darnold for the 2022 season. He will without a doubt be on the roster.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.