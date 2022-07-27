All Panthers Training Camp Notebook: Recap of Day 1

The first practice of Panthers training camp is officially in the books and boy, was there a lot to take in. Here are just a few things that stood out to me today along with some newsworthy notes.

CB Rashaan Melvin retires

Melvin was the only player that did not report to training camp on Monday, but GM Scott Fitterer and head coach Matt Rhule knew that he wouldn't be there for the first day. Fitterer said that he was dealing with a "personal thing" and was unsure if he would eventually make it to Wofford. This morning, Darin Gantt of Panthers.com reported that Melvin called the Panthers and told them that he is retiring from football. This now opens up a roster spot and considering that the Panthers have talked to numerous defensive linemen recently, that might be the direction they go to get back to 90.

Jaycee Horn placed on active PUP list

Horn walked out to the practice field in some warmup gear but didn't have a jersey, cleats, or helmet with him. Moments after stepping on to the field, it was announced that he had been placed on the active PUP list. Head coach Matt Rhule said they aren't concerned about it being a long-term thing and just wanted to play it safe. However, the fact that it's the same foot that he injured a year ago is a little concerning.

Sam Darnold looked sharp

Darnold ran with the ones today and had a pretty solid day throwing the ball. Now, it's hard to put much stock into what we saw as most of his throws were check downs and plays designed to get the ball out quick. Sam has put a lot of time into calming his feet in the pocket and you can tell a major difference in his footwork from just a month or so ago.

Baker Mayfield was okay

Mayfield had a number of shots down the field but connected on a low percentage of them. Timing is a big thing for him right now and it will probably take a couple of weeks, if not longer, before he and the receivers are fully clicking. He underthrew one deep ball to Brandon Zylstra that resulted in an interception by Keith Taylor Jr.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.