Carolina Panthers Injury Report 10/19
The Carolina Panthers are back at it as they begin preparation for their Week 7 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Wednesday's practice.
DNP
CB Donte Jackson (ankle)
CB CJ Henderson (concussion protocol)
C Pat Elflein (hip)
QB Baker Mayfield (ankle)
RB Christian McCaffrey (rest)
LIMITED
CB Jaycee Horn (ribs)
LB Frankie Luvu (shoulder)
LB Cory Littleton (groin)
DE Henry Anderson (elbow)
DT Matt Ioannidis (neck)
S Sean Chandler (hamstring)
WR Laviska Shenault (hamstring)
FULL
N/A
