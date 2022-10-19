Skip to main content

Carolina Panthers Injury Report 10/19

The latest on the Panthers' injury front.

The Carolina Panthers are back at it as they begin preparation for their Week 7 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Wednesday's practice.

DNP

CB Donte Jackson (ankle)

CB CJ Henderson (concussion protocol)

C Pat Elflein (hip)

QB Baker Mayfield (ankle)

RB Christian McCaffrey (rest)

LIMITED

CB Jaycee Horn (ribs)

LB Frankie Luvu (shoulder)

LB Cory Littleton (groin)

DE Henry Anderson (elbow)

DT Matt Ioannidis (neck)

S Sean Chandler (hamstring)

WR Laviska Shenault (hamstring)

FULL

N/A

