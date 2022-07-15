Chris Canty Tabs Christian McCaffrey a Top Five Most Overrated Player

When it comes to the running back position, there may not be a more talented player in the NFL than Carolina's Christian McCaffrey. Every time he touches the ball it feels like he has a chance to do something special with it.

As we all know, McCaffrey has only been on the field for 10 games over the past two seasons thanks to numerous injuries. When he's not on the field, the Panthers' offense is no where near as good. He is the engine that makes the car run, the straw the stirs the drink.

Missing as much time as he has over the past two seasons, people tend to forget how truly special of a player he is and begin throwing out these irrational opinions. Sure, he's had some injury problems but a lot of running backs do at some point in there career. During this morning's episode of "GET UP" on ESPN, Chris Canty unveiled a list of the five most overrated players in the NFL. The Panthers star running back was listed No. 2 behind only Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott.

"Alright, Christian McCaffrey. Everybody keeps talking about the Carolina Panthers and how they're having this resurgence this year if he stays healthy. Well, Ryan, that's a big if. We're talking about Saquon Barkley who played in 15 games the last two years, this dude has only played in 10. He's only played 10 games. At some point we got to start with citing health and his dude. I'm sorry. He's a dynamic player when he's on the field, but he's not on the field nearly enough. Herm Edwards said it best. The best ability is availability and Christian McCaffrey not nearly available enough and he could potentially force his coach Matt Rhule to get fired this year."

To be quite honest with you, this entire list is a joke. Dak Prescott is the most overrated player in the NFL? Uh, yeah, no. Canty can have his opinion on that but what I don't understand is putting McCaffrey and Barkley on this list. Injuries have nothing to do with being overrated. Those two may be injury prone but to say they are "overrated" is a whole different story. When these guys are on the field, they're unquestionably two of the best at their position. To say a player is overrated, to me, is saying when that player is on the field and playing, he's not nearly as good as everyone says. I don't buy that for either of those two backs.

