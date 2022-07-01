Skip to main content

McCaffrey's Odds to be Crowned the NFL's Rushing Champion in 2022

Can Christian McCaffrey get back on top?

In 2019, Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey made NFL history becoming just the third player to ever rush for 1,000 yards and go over 1,000 yards receiving in a single season. He finished the season with 1,387 rushing yards which finished behind only Derrick Henry (1,540) and Nick Chubb (1,494).

Unfortunately, that was the last time we've seen McCaffrey at full health for an entire season. Over the last two years, he has spent the majority of his time on injured reserve due to several different injuries. Since Matt Rhule became the head coach of the Panthers in 2020, McCaffrey has appeared in just ten games. Ten. 

With questions surrounding his durability and with Ben McAdoo as the team's new offensive coordinator, the expectations for the star running back have lowered significantly. As they always say the best ability is availability but even if McCaffrey remains healthy this season, McAdoo's offense may not feature him as much as we've seen in year's past. 

According to DraftKings, McCaffrey has the 15th-best odds to finish as the NFL's rushing champion in 2022. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Jonathan Taylor +400, Derrick Henry +500, Dalvin Cook +750, Nick Chubb +800, Najee Harris +1000, Joe Mixon +1200, Javonte Williams +1400, Antonio Gibson +1600, Elijah Mitchell +1800, Cam Akers +1800, Damien Harris +2000, Ezekiel Elliott +2200, Austin Ekeler +2500, JK Dobbins +2500, Christian McCaffrey +2800, Rashaad Penny +3000, Josh Jacobs +3000, Saquon Barkley +3500, Devin Singletary +3500, Miles Sanders +4000, Breece Hall +4000, Alvin Kamara +4000, Melvin Gordon +5000.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_17810446_168388579_lowres (2)
GM Report

Grading Scott Fitterer's 1st Full Year as Panthers GM

By Schuyler Callihan3 minutes ago
USATSI_16588574_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Panthers Release 2022 Training Camp Dates

By Schuyler CallihanJun 28, 2022
USATSI_17591014_168388579_lowres (1)
GM Report

The Panthers are 'the Only Team' Who Seems to Want to Trade for a Quarterback

By Schuyler CallihanJun 28, 2022
USATSI_18497780_168388579_lowres
GM Report

All 53: OL Bradley Bozeman Profile + Expected Role

By Schuyler CallihanJun 28, 2022
USATSI_17211534_168388579_lowres (1)
GM Report

All 53: OL Pat Elflein Profile + Expected Role

By Schuyler CallihanJun 27, 2022
USATSI_13398488_168388579_lowres
News

Luke Kuechly Rejoins Panthers in New Role

By Schuyler CallihanJun 27, 2022
USATSI_18497791_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Ranking the Panthers' Top Five Roster Moves This Offseason

By Schuyler CallihanJun 26, 2022
USATSI_18541902_168388579_lowres (1)
GM Report

All 53: OL Brady Christensen Profile + Expected Role

By Schuyler CallihanJun 26, 2022