McCaffrey's Odds to be Crowned the NFL's Rushing Champion in 2022

In 2019, Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey made NFL history becoming just the third player to ever rush for 1,000 yards and go over 1,000 yards receiving in a single season. He finished the season with 1,387 rushing yards which finished behind only Derrick Henry (1,540) and Nick Chubb (1,494).

Unfortunately, that was the last time we've seen McCaffrey at full health for an entire season. Over the last two years, he has spent the majority of his time on injured reserve due to several different injuries. Since Matt Rhule became the head coach of the Panthers in 2020, McCaffrey has appeared in just ten games. Ten.

With questions surrounding his durability and with Ben McAdoo as the team's new offensive coordinator, the expectations for the star running back have lowered significantly. As they always say the best ability is availability but even if McCaffrey remains healthy this season, McAdoo's offense may not feature him as much as we've seen in year's past.

According to DraftKings, McCaffrey has the 15th-best odds to finish as the NFL's rushing champion in 2022.

Jonathan Taylor +400, Derrick Henry +500, Dalvin Cook +750, Nick Chubb +800, Najee Harris +1000, Joe Mixon +1200, Javonte Williams +1400, Antonio Gibson +1600, Elijah Mitchell +1800, Cam Akers +1800, Damien Harris +2000, Ezekiel Elliott +2200, Austin Ekeler +2500, JK Dobbins +2500, Christian McCaffrey +2800, Rashaad Penny +3000, Josh Jacobs +3000, Saquon Barkley +3500, Devin Singletary +3500, Miles Sanders +4000, Breece Hall +4000, Alvin Kamara +4000, Melvin Gordon +5000.

