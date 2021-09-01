Panthers Would be Open to Adding a Veteran QB

The Panthers know Sam Darnold will be their starter but bringing in a veteran to help him along the way isn't necessarily out of play.

Matt Rhule said that if the Panthers were to play a game today that PJ Walker would be their backup quarterback to Sam Darnold. However, he was hesitant to officially tab him as the No. 2 guy.

"So many things could change over the next day to be quite honest with you. That's why I'm hesitant to say someone is 'this'."

The Panthers waived former third-round draft pick, Will Grier, in favor of Walker for the initial 53-man roster but there could be an opportunity where they could add a veteran quarterback to the room to not only push Sam Darnold to be better but to also mentor him along the way as he starts in his first season in Carolina.

"I think if you find the right, older guy, there's always a benefit with those guys," Rhule said. "We have a lot of flexibility. We can add a third quarterback, we can put a quarterback on the practice roster but it has to be the right guy -- at any position."

This doesn't mean that the Panthers are going to be bringing Cam Newton back but it does show that PJ Walker's spot on the roster isn't necessarily locked up for good. Rhule says that the team could carry three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster but that this year, they will likely only carry two.

In terms of why they chose Walker over Grier, Rhule stated, "I think Joe [Brady] and Sean [Ryan] felt like he's moved the team. He knows the offense, he makes the checks, makes off-schedule plays, pushes the ball down the field, he can be explosive and so far this preseason he's taken care of the football which is something he needed to work on."

