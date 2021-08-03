BREAKING: Panthers WR Leaves Practice in Ambulance

SPARTANBURG, SC - A scary scene has unfolded this morning at Carolina Panthers training camp as wide receiver Keith Kirkwood is being taken to the hospital in an ambulance after taking a shot to the head by safety J.T. Ibe. Shortly after the practice came to a pause, Ibe was removed from today's practice due to the nonsensical hit.

Kirkwood has dealt with several injuries throughout his young NFL career and missed 15 games last year with a broken clavicle and a foot injury. Ibe was signed to the Panthers' roster this offseason as a free agent and has yet to appear in a regular season game in his career. Ibe played his first three seasons of college football at Rice before transferring to South Carolina where he developed into a starter by the 2019 season. Ibe totaled 61 tackles and three pass breakups his senior year.

There have been no details released at this time on Ibe's status with the team.

