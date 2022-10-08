Players to Watch: Panthers vs. 49ers

The Panthers head into Week 5 sitting at 1-3 and in desperate need of a win. The foe 49ers sport the best defense in the NFL and an impressive rushing attack, but quite a few important injuries leave the door open for Carolina. Here are some of the key players to watch for both teams in Sunday's matchup:

Tommy Tremble & Ian Thomas, Tight Ends, Carolina

With Arik Armstead and Javon Kinlaw both out for this weekend's matchup, the interior offensive line for the Panthers will have an easier matchup against the San Francisco reserves on the interior defensive line. Nick Bosa is still a problem in need of an answer though, and Tommy Tremble and Ian Thomas are the solutions.

While most would like to see the tight ends provide the first juice in the passing game seen at the position in Carolina since Greg Olsen's retirement, the young Panthers tight ends could be very important in the blocking game this weekend. Nick Bosa needs to be stopped so that other 49ers are required to step up, and there is no reason why the tight ends should not be there to help tackles Ikem Ekwonu and Taylor Moton with that assignment on nearly every play. Similar to how all-pro TE George Kittle has found himself blocking a lot more with Trent Williams injured in San Francisco, the receiving should be left to the other skill players for Carolina this weekend.

Deebo Samuel, Wide Receiver, San Francisco

With George Kittle focused more on the blocking game this season, Samuel has been called on to be the key for San Francisco's ball movement. After a bit of a slower start to the season with Trey Lance at quarterback, Samuel has totaled 188 yards and a touchdown receiving over the last two weeks with Jimmy Garoppolo. Samuel is also versatile with his running ability, totaling 19 rushing attempts for 108 yards on the ground this season. If the 49ers are going to make any splash plays, bet on Samuel to be the one to do it.

Sean Chandler, Safety, Carolina

With Jeremy Chinn placed on injury reserve and Xavier Woods a game-time decision, Sean Chandler will be called upon to anchor things overtop for Phil SNow's defense this weekend.

Thankfully, the 49ers are a team that wants to run the ball down their opponent's throats and are not known for their passing attack. With that said though, it will be up to the free safety Chandler- and possibly Myles Hartsfield in Woods is unable to go- to make sure Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk are not able to sneak past the secondary for any splash plays. If Chandler can avoid mistakes, the defense shouldn't miss too much of a beat this week.

Jaylon Moore, Tackle, San Francisco

With both All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams, as well as his backup Colton McKivitz, injured for this weekend's contest, it will be 2nd-year tackle Jaylon Moore called upon to protect Garoppolo's blind side.

Moore, the 155th selection in the 2021 Draft, played his college ball at Western Michigan. He made three spot starts last season for the Niners, and has played in eight games total in his young career. Brian Burns and company will look to take advantage of the inexperienced tackle as part of an upset big this weekend. The Panthers, who have totaled just 6 sacks on the season, will definitely be working him.

