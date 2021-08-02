Sports Illustrated home
Quick Hits: Rhule Not Pleased, Calls Panthers a 'Work in Progress'

The Panthers had a rough day of practice on Monday and head coach Matt Rhule wasn't afraid to admit it.
Quotes from Panthers head coach Matt Rhule following Monday's practice:

RE: Team's poor performance during practice

"Today was not good enough. We didn't run the right routes and when we run the wrong routes, it puts two guys into a position and if there's a tipped ball, the defender is right there. Everything is spaced out promptly for a reason and today was really poor on offense at times. There are some good things that happened. I thought you saw some leadership from some guys. We ran the ball well. But the false starts, the fumbles, interceptions, and missed assignments -- really disappointing. Defensively, we are grabbing way too much. We are a work in progress. We are definitely a team that needs to get in pads though to get some physicality out and see who can really play.

RE: Shaq Thompson/A.J. Bouye injury update

"Shaq was limited today. There was some thought that he could go and it just made more sense to me to just try to sit him today and try to get him right for tomorrow. A.J., I don't know. He pulled something but we'll see how the day goes on how that looks."

RE: Jaycee Horn's progress

"He's grabbing and pulling way too much. All of those are going to get called back. I love Jaycee's tenacity but he's got to master his craft along the way and he knows that. But the ball finds him. He finds a way to get to the ball. There's no doubt about the things he can do but like any player, you see the good things but got to work on the bad things. Jaycee is just a young player. He is going to get better and better."

RE: Thoughts on LB Jermaine Carter Jr.

"Jermaine is very active, very vocal. He's making the communication checks. He's right a lot. He's up in the 230s now, I think when he got here he was like 218 so he looks like a big linebacker. I think we've seen some good things from him. When we get the pads on and get to the games, that's when the next step for him has to happen. I've been pleased with him so far."

