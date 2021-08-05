Quick Hits: Rhule Provides Injury Updates on Thompson/Bouye, Thoughts on Today's Practice

RE: Good/bad of today's practice

"I liked a lot of things. I think Christian [McCaffrey] ran the ball well. I thought Sam [Darnold] was excellent, he found a lot of completions. I thought the quarterbacks in general in the two-minute did a good job of going down there and getting in field goal range - that was what I wanted. The defense played really well at times. On the flip side, way too many penalties on offense - it's unacceptable. And we weren't able to turn the ball over on defense. I think our red zone offense for the 2nd day in a row was pretty good. We look like we're functioning pretty well down there."

RE: New leaders

"I think Dan Arnold is showing a lot of leadership. I think we have a bunch of guys that do that. We have a leadership council that comes to me and right now I'm worried about everyone focusing on themselves."

RE: Injury updates on A.J. Bouye and Shaq Thompson

"He [Bouye] probably won't be here for a couple of weeks with a strain and Shaq will hopefully be back here soon."

RE: Fan Fest plans

"Last week to me was a practice that we had fans at. Tomorrow to me is Fan Fest - it should be like a celebration. I think there are probably people that don't get to come to a game but can maybe come to Fan Fest. There are kids all across the region that are going to come so we'll have the players talk here and there, we'll do some fun things. We'll get some work done but I want it to be a celebration of our players and I want it to be a good experience for all the kids that get to see Christian McCaffrey and Jaycee Horn and whoever else."

