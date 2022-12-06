Where Will Baker Mayfield Land? Three Potential Destinations That Make Sense

Following a discussion with interim head coach Steve Wilks on Monday, Baker Mayfield asked for his release from the Carolina Panthers and the team granted his wish. The former No. 1 overall pick of the Cleveland Browns was acquired in a trade by the Panthers this July in exchange for a conditional fifth-round pick.

Mayfield never found any success in his second chance as a starter in the NFL, posting a 1-5 record through five starts in the Queen City. Once the move became official, Mayfield hit the waiver wire which allows teams to put in a claim for him. The waiver wire order is based on record, just like the draft going from worst record to best. Multiple teams may have put in a claim for Mayfield but the team that put the claim in first will be awarded the 27-year-old quarterback.

Which teams make the most sense? Here are a few teams that come to mind along with their spot in the waiver order.

3. Los Angeles Rams

The Rams aren't going anywhere this season, but that doesn't mean they'll just wave the white flag. L.A. isn't going to all of a sudden become concerned about draft position because Detroit owns their first round picks for seemingly the next century thanks to the Matthew Stafford trade.

26. Baltimore Ravens

Baker Mayfield is no Lamar Jackson, but he doesn't have to be. The Ravens can lean on its ground game and defense to do the work. Plus, it's not like he would have to come in and start right away. Baltimore has a very capable backup in Tyler Huntley, who just so happens to have some of the same shiftiness as Jackson. Mayfield would give Baltimore a veteran backup that has experience starting in the league.

27. San Francisco 49ers

This is the one that makes the most sense. Trey Lance is out for the year. Jimmy Garoppolo is out for the year. And now, the Niners have to put their faith in Brock Purdy, who was the last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. Again, with the style of football the 49ers play, they won't need Mayfield to be special.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.