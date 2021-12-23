Why Playing Sam Darnold Makes Sense

Sam Darnold may not be the answer for the Carolina Panthers moving forward but they need to have full conviction on what they want to do with him this offseason which is why he will appear in the team's final three games of the season.

“Sam [Darnold] had an MRI and CT scan yesterday and was cleared for contact. Cam will start the game and have a major role but Sam will play at some point," Rhule said. "I think my job is to do what's best for the franchise. No decisions that we make are easy. They're not always easy or popular and I think our players understand that."

Darnold is also the only quarterback under contract for the 2022 season thanks to GM Scott Fitterer electing to pick up the fifth year option on his rookie contract shortly after acquiring him for the New York Jets. With the option set at $18 million, it doesn't give Carolina a ton of flexibility in terms of trying to move him, especially after the type of season that he has had to this point. However, if he does play well down the stretch it could help his trade value to some extent or it could also give Carolina hope that he could manage the offense for one more season.

Not playing Darnold does the team no good. Cam Newton is going to be 33-years old next season and you know that he nor P.J. Walker is the answer moving forward. If the playoffs were still in the picture, then playing Darnold may not be the best idea. With a 10-20 record through nearly two seasons, head coach Matt Rhule wants to make sure that he gets the quarterback position right heading into 2022. Who knows, maybe something clicked for Darnold during his time recovering from his shoulder injury and he is better prepared for success on the field. If you don't play him, you'll never know.

I do understand the frustration of the fanbase of playing two quarterbacks, though. When you have two, you don't have one. I've always been a firm believer in that but I wouldn't apply that narrative with this situation. They've played two quarterbacks due to Cam Newton not having a firm grasp of the offense. I believe the only reason Newton is starting this Sunday is because it is more than likely his last game as a Carolina Panther inside Bank of America Stadium. I get the sense that in the final two weeks of the season, Rhule will start Darnold against New Orleans and Tampa Bay but he wants to give Newton his proper send out, if you will.

The Panthers and Buccaneers are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. EST on FOX.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:



Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.