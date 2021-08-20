August 20, 2021
OL Marquel Harrell Signs with Panthers

Carolina adds to the offensive line following the Greg Little trade.
Thursday, the Carolina Panthers added some depth to the offensive line by signing free agent Marquel Harrell. Earlier in the week, the Panthers shipped offensive tackle Greg Little to the Miami Dolphins for a 7th round pick and waived/injured offensive linemen Matt Kaskey and Mike Panasiuk. 

Head coach Matt Rhule told reporters that he was a little concerned with the team's depth up front on the offensive line heading into this week's joint practices and preseason game with the Baltimore Ravens. However, the Panthers' offensive line put together two solid days.

Harrell signed with the Buffalo Bills as an undrafted free agent in 2020. After being released by the Bills, he spent time with the Las Vegas Raiders during OTAs and minicamp. 

As a corresponding move, the Panthers waived wide receiver Micah Simon.

