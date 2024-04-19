Davon Godchaux Chimes in on Patriots’ NFL Draft Dilemma
The start of the 2024 NFL Draft is less than a week from today, and it now seems some players around the league are beginning to get involved in the conversations before the big day. Most recently, the New England Patriots DT Davon Godchaux had some of his own to sound off on for his squad.
During Friday on Godchaux's Twitter/X account, he quoted a tweet of ESPN insider Adam Schefter discussing some questions around the meeting between Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders, providing a reply connecting New England and effectively raising some eyebrows.
Of course, as the draft stands, the Commanders sit right above the Patriots at the top of the first round, sitting at the second and third spots, respectively. In the weeks leading up, theconsensus has pinned Daniels as the man for the job over UNC's Drake Maye in Washington. However, that sentiment has seemingly lost confidence in recent days with these new developments.
What sticks out here, though, is Godchaux's comment. While both quarterbacks are appealing options for New England at third overall, it looks as if Davon had things his way, he would be sticking with Daniels. Considering the tackle's history of growing up in Louisiana, as well as playing three seasons in college at LSU, there's a bit of hometown bias peeking through.
Regardless, the LSU quarterback is coming off a stellar senior season in Baton Rouge. He posted a Heisman-winning stat line of 3,812 yards, 40 touchdowns, and four interceptions on a career-best 72.3% completion rate. If Washington eventually decides to pass on him next Thursday, it shouldn't be any surprise to see the Patriots pounce on an opportunity to take him.
Still, the Patriots' outcome will be extremely contingent on how Washington approaches their pick ahead of them. Fox Sports' Peter Schrager recently mentioned New England is "very, very into" both Maye and Daniels, so the decision may just come down to a waiting game.
The NFL Draft will kick off in Detroit next week on April 25th at 8 PM ET.