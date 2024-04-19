Insider Reveals Patriots' Interest in Drake Maye & Jayden Daniels
With six days to go before the NFL Draft, the quarterback conversations continue to encircle the New England Patriots as they await their highly-anticipated third-overall selection next Thursday.
The Patriots will have the prime opportunity to take a chance on their next potential franchise quarterback of the future after opting to pivot off of Mac Jones earlier this offseason. And while the top option of Caleb Williams is all but gone at number one to the Chicago Bears, it seems New England has no complaints when deciding between the next best candidates on the board.
In an interview during The Pat McAfee Show on Thursday, Fox Sports' Peter Schrager weighed in on the Patriots' quarterback dilemma ahead of next week's draft, dishing that New England is "very, very into" both Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels at third-overall.
"From what I've heard, the Patriots are very, very into both Maye and Daniels. So, whatever Washington does at two, or if a team trades up for two, I think the Patriots, quarterback at three... You're not looking to be top five again. This is one of the rare drafts where there's three guys that everyone says is a number one quarterback, and maybe four with McCarthy that you could feel comfortable with. I would be very surprised if they got cute. I know they have a lot of holes to fill. Don't get cute and take the quarterback here."
During Schrager's recent mock draft, he ultimately had the Washington Commanders selecting Daniels at two and Maye at three to New England, leaving the Patriots with a more than ideal consolation prize to take home.
Some whispers have pinned a trade down, or even another player like Marvin Harrison Jr. being in play for the Patriots instead of Maye of Daniels. But, with the current state under center and the franchise as a whole, quarterback seems to be the most likely and sensible direction to lean, and Schrager agrees.
However, until the Commanders finalize their selection at two, there will inevitably remain some uncertainty surrounding who will be the man for the job in New England come 2024. Both Maye and Daniels have received consideration as the pick for Washington, but remain fluid in the days leading up to the big night.
The Patriots will have their brewing draft questions answered starting next Thursday night as the 2024 NFL Draft will kick off in Detroit on April 25th at 8 PM ET.